"You antisemitic f**k" - Sean Strickland goes on brutal rant over Bryce Mitchell’s H*tler comments during unhinged interview with Nina-Marie Daniele

During an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele on her YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland slammed Bryce Mitchell for his remarks about Adolf H*tler.

‘Thug Nasty’, known for his belief in conspiracy theories and his history of controversial statements, recently came under fire for his comments about H*tler. Mitchell praised the former Nazi leader and even stated that he would go fishing with him.

His comments were heavily criticized by MMA fans and fighters alike, including UFC CEO Dana White, who condemned Mitchell’s remarks as “disgusting.”

Strickland is gearing up to reclaim the middleweight title when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch, ‘Tarzan’ sat down for an interview with Daniele, where she asked him which historical figure he would choose to face in a fight. This conversation eventually led to Mitchell’s controversial remarks.

Strickland, who shares a great relationship with Mitchell, criticized him for his comments. Amid the controversy, the former champion revealed that he messaged Mitchell, suggesting he clarify his stance by saying he had been "radicalized." Strickland explained:

"I'm friends with Bryce Mitchell, so I can't go fight as Hero [and fight] H*tler. Funny enough, the Germans actually kept it real—they were really proud of that, Bryce. So yeah, 100% happened. Goddamn it, dude. Here I am, my cameraman’s a Jew, her best friend’s a Jew, you anti-semitic f**k. You know, the worst thing Bryce did was apologize. I never told him to apologize.”

He added:

“I messaged Bryce, but I didn’t say apologize. Only cowards apologize. I think he should have been like, ‘I was radicalized, and this is why I was radicalized, and this is what happened. Yeah, you don’t apologize."

Sean Strickland calls Bryce Mitchell an uneducated idiot and criticizes his apology

Sean Strickland weighed in on Bryce Mitchell’s controversial remarks, suggesting that the featherweight fighter may have been brainwashed by propaganda.

Strickland labeled Mitchell as an uneducated idiot and emphasized the need to examine the underlying reasons for his statements. ‘Tarzan’ expressed:

"I don’t think Bryce is a Nazi. I think Bryce is a f**king idiot from Arkansas who is not educated, and I think Bryce is just feeding into the propaganda. How many people actually agree with him? I don’t. Bryce, you’re a f**king idiot. You should not have said that. But, he is being radicalized and a lot of people support him and he’s wrong. And we must also look at all the reasons why he said it and how he went down this path.”

He added:

“The thing that annoyed me about Bryce is he f**king apologized, you’re going to be a piece of sh*t, dude, you’ve got to just double down and be a piece of sh*t.”

