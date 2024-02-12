"You belong in prison" - Fans bulldoze Michael Chiesa for misleading with Super Bowl-UFC 300 'troll job' tease

Many in the MMA community have lambasted Michael Chiesa for his recent insinuations pertaining to UFC 300. The highly-anticipated pay-per-view is scheduled to transpire on April 13, 2024.

A showdown between UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, and a BMF title fight between current titleholder Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are the only title bouts announced for UFC 300 thus far.

Other notable matchups confirmed for UFC 300 include Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, to name a few.

The consensus was that UFC CEO Dana White could make a major announcement during the Super Bowl finals, potentially unraveling UFC 300's headlining matchup. The Super Bowl 2024 was headlined by the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup, which witnessed the Chiefs win with outstanding performances by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, the Superbowl UFC 300 announcement, eagerly awaited by MMA fans worldwide, didn't materialize during the American football event. UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa had notably put forth multiple tweets heading into the event, hinting that a major UFC 300 announcement could be on the cards. One of his tweets read as follows:

"You guys are in for a treat today…#300"

Nevertheless, 'Maverick' later posted a few other tweets wherein he suggested that he was simply trolling the MMA world. Excerpts from Chiesa's tweets read as follows:

"UFC ROUND UP WITH @FELDERPAUL IS BACK FOR UFC 300. LFG!!!!!!!!"

"Patrick Mahomes throws for over 300 yards en route to winning the Super Bowl. Great game, what a treat. #300"

Fans soon took to X and criticized Chiesa for misleading them. Some X users indicated that he ought to be crucified, while others labeled him a "charlatan" and the "worst." One fan recalled the welterweight's recent defeat against Kevin Holland, whereas another opined that the American fighter is now on a four-fight losing streak.

Furthermore, some netizens implied that Chiesa is now a more hated welterweight than Belal Muhammad. Some fans lauded him for his effective trolling. One fan claimed that he deserves a prison sentence and tweeted:

"You belong in prison"

What's next for UFC mainstay Michael Chiesa?

A professional MMA athlete since 2010 and UFC fighter since 2012, Michael Chiesa has also served as a UFC on-screen analyst since 2018. Considering the variables at play, certain sections of the MMA dominion have expressed their disappointment with the promotional mainstay over his apparent UFC 300 announcement troll job.

Regardless, Michael Chiesa, for his part, seems to be taking the criticism in his stride in a lighthearted fashion. Besides, he's currently on a three-fight losing streak inside the octagon. 'Maverick's' most recent bout saw him lose via first-round submission against Kevin Holland in July 2023. Chiesa's next opponent and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

