"You are very big on trying to provoke the fighters" - When Dricus Du Plessis' coach had stern words for "butt licker" Ariel Helwani

Dricus Du Plessis’ coach once accused MMA journalist Ariel Helwani of “bullsh*t racist comments.”

Over the past two decades, Helwani has separated himself from other media members by covering the MMA more efficiently than anyone else. The Canadian-American has made plenty of friends along the way but also acquired several enemies.

One person who isn’t a fan of Helwani is Morne Visser, the head coach of UFC middleweight title challenger Dricus Du Plessis. In June 2023, Visser shared the following fiery message about the legendary MMA journalist on Instagram:

“Hello all fighters and fight fans: Just a personal message to Mr. 'Butt licker' Ariel Helwani. @arielhelwani You are very big on trying to provoke the fighters and trying to stir shit up. You have tried your best with down running my fighter Dricus Du Plessis with your bullsh*t racism comments.”

Visser continued:

“You where obviously in school one of those a*s lickers who would burn your buddy’s and I am a 100% sure you have never been kicked in the head or ate a fist, but yet you seem to know allot about fighting, 'NOT !!!!' Stay behind the computer choose another sport and leave the comments to real fighters like Sonnen and Rogan. Gaan weg, gat kruiper!!!!!!”

Since then, Dricus Du Plessis has risen to the top of the UFC middleweight division. Following an impressive win against Robert Whittaker, Du Plessis earned a 185-pound title shot against Sean Strickland on January 20 in the UFC 297 main event.

Dricus Du Plessis concludes ‘hard part of’ training camp for UFC 297 title fight against Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis solidified himself as a legitimate threat in the middleweight division after five consecutive wins in the Octagon. With that said, most people didn’t respect Du Plessis as a potential UFC champion until he ran through former 185-pound king Robert Whittaker.

Du Plessis has an opportunity to make his dreams come true at UFC 297. As a result, he’s had added motivation during his grueling training camp, which he referenced with the following message shared on Instagram:

“That’s a wrap! Hard part of camp is in the books, prepare to see the best Stillknocks by far step in there 20 Jan. My coaches my team and everyone involved in this camp I will be forever grateful.

“Tonight we fly out to go get what I promised myself, those who’ve always been in my corner and the Whole South Africa. I promise you I’m bringing home the @ufc MW title or I’ll die trying.”

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland didn’t seem to have a problem with each other until a press conference held during the UFC 296 fight week. Du Plessis sparked a rivalry by mentioning Strickland’s abusive childhood, leading to a fight between them in the stands of UFC 296 several days later.