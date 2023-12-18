“You crossed a line” - Leon Edwards' coach opens up on post-fight drama with Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon Edwards' coach, David Lovell, had a lot to say about Colby Covington after his fighter beat him in the main event of UFC 296.

Ahead of UFC 296, there was a lot of bad blood between the two fighters, as Colby Covington came up with a lot of insults aimed at the champion. He also spoke about Leon Edward's late father, and this set him off, making him throw a bottle at Covington and charge toward him at the press conference. Following his win over 'Chaos', 'Rocky's' head coach had this to say, per Chisanga Malata:

"I just wanted to let Colby know that we don’t want to know you after that. You crossed a line that you can never come back from with us."

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

After Leon Edwards had the belt wrapped around him, David Lovell could be seen gesturing towards Colby Covington and his team, he kept saying something to them during the champs interview. It went on to a point where Edwards had to tell his coach to simmer down while he was talking to Joe Rogan. Lovell had a lot of things to say to Covington, who got very personal with his opponent.

Leon Edwards' coach reveals why he asked Ian Garry to leave Team Renegade

A few weeks ago, there was a lot of talk about the incident that took place at the Renegade MMA gym in Birmingham. Ian Garry had come to train at the gym and was allegedly asked to get out of the gym by Leon Edwards' coach. Garry came out with a series of videos on his Instagram page to explain what happened. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, David Lovell gave his side of the story:

"He was doing things that me personally as the head coach never agreed with, and I politely asked the kid. In no disrespectful way, well look son you don't fit in here, I think it's time for you to move on. And as far as I'm concerned that's the end of the story Ariel. There's been a lot of drama now that's came out."

Watch the interview with Helwani below:

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards' coach went on to say that he did not want his fighter to be distracted in the gym, and it was ultimately his decision to ask Ian Garry to leave the gym. He states there was no drama, and it happened in a very respectful manner.