"You miss weight always" - Islam Makhachev gets into playful dispute with team member with drug use history during UFC 294 fight camp

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 this weekend. This rematch, stemming from their initial encounter at UFC 284, has materialized under less-than-ideal circumstances, considering Charles Oliveira was originally scheduled to fight the Dagestani. Nevertheless, Volkanovski remains unwavering in his quest to avenge his sole UFC defeat, aspiring to etch a legacy as a two-division champion.

Simultaneously, Islam Makhachev is fervently committed to delivering a stellar performance against a resolute Volkanovski. His rigorous weight-cutting process and comprehensive preparations have been meticulously chronicled in the captivating 'Anatomy of a Fighter' series on YouTube.

Makhachev is surrounded by his loyal teammates, including former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, in preparation for the bout. The camaraderie and exchanges between these Dagestani fighters continue to captivate MMA fans, exemplified in the latest episode of this documentary series.

In one such exchange, Islam Makhachev and former UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov got into a friendly banter, stemming from a miscommunication regarding a training session. During the exchange, Tukhugov offered Makhachev some advice, suggesting that he take a brief respite and ease up on his training regimen, particularly in light of his weight-cutting efforts.

Islam Makhachev delivered a tongue-in-cheek response, reminding Tukhugov of all the times he has missed weight in the UFC. Zubaira Tukhugov has missed weight twice in the UFC and was also forced out of his UFC 280 bout due to weight management issues. Makhachev jested:

"I don't follow your cutting weight program because you miss weight always. I follow my program."

Check out the exchange below (1:30 onwards):

It is worth noting that Zubaira Tukhugov's scheduled fight against Tiago Trator in 2016 was canceled when, on November 14, he was informed by USADA of a potential anti-doping violation linked to an out-of-competition test. In February 2018, he received a two-year USADA suspension and contributed $10,000 for arbitration proceedings due to testing positive for ostarine in a sample taken on October 29, 2016.

Alexander Volkanovski plans to knockout Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev, is confident that he will secure a knockout victory over the Dagestani.

Their previous encounter at UFC 284 left a lasting impression on both fighters and fans. In a back-and-forth battle that stretched over five rounds, Volkanovski felt he deserved the win, but the judges scored the bout in favor of Makhachev, who retained his lightweight title by unanimous decision.

It is precisely that unanimous decision loss that has prompted Alexander Volkanovski to approach this rematch with a different mindset. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Australian confidently predicted a finish over Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski stated (comments from 5:30):

"I believe I finish him. You’re going to see one of the most dangerous Volkanovskis you’ve ever seen. Purely because I can’t afford to do anything else, that’s the way I’m looking at it. I want to look at it that way. It’s like I’m looking at it like ‘Alright, let’s do it, we’re going in for the kill’, you know what I mean? Stop leaving it to the judges, let’s just go out there and really make a statement. I’ve got 11 days’ notice, in his hometown, to go in there and take him out."