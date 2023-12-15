"You don't need my advice" - Tom Aspinall sends special message to fellow countryman Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296 title defense

Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his welterweight title for the second time this weekend at UFC 296 against Colby Covington. Tom Aspinall, being a fellow Brit and UFC champion himself, had some profound words of advice for 'Rocky.'

During a recent promotional segment, the newly crowned interim heavyweight king sent a special message to his countryman saying:

"Leon, hello mate... Listen, you don't need my advice. You know exactly what you are doing. You are a champion yourself, and just go out there and enjoy it mate. I wish you all the luck in the world, even though you don't need it. I know you've been putting the preparations in the gym. Just go and enjoy it, mate. Take care and speak soon."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Leon Edwards is a -155 favorite against Covington, a +130 underdog. 'Rocky' is Britain's second-ever undisputed UFC champion after Michael Bisping.

Aspinall is the latest Englishman to capture a UFC title. Earlier this year at UFC 295, he knocked out divisional bogeyman Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to claim the interim heavyweight gold. Many see him as the greatest threat to Jon Jones at heavyweight.

UFC 296 is the premier promotion's final pay-per-view for the calendar year. Besides the welterweight main event, the fight card features many other stand-out match-ups, including Stephen Thomspon vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Leon Edwards on why he dislikes Colby Covington

Leon Edwards doesn't like Colby Covington, not just as a fighter but also as a fellow man. Covington's polarizing persona seems to be the issue.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the 32-year-old revealed what caused his disdain towards his fellow welterweight, saying:

"He is one of these guys that I don't like, and I think even without fighting, I think me, and he are just two different human beings as men... Just his fake personality, and just I think he is a weird guy, just the way he chooses to sell himself. It's a weird way to do it."

Edwards added:

"Just like little stuff he does, like even with [Jorge] Masvidal, he got into it and called the police, and it's just weird."

