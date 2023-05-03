"You need to be humbled again" - Fans call out Israel Adesanya for trolling Alex Pereira again

Israel Adesanya finally got his redemption against his arch nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 287. After three losses to Pereira across kickboxing and mixed martial arts, Adesanya pulled one back in emphatic fashion.

The second-round knockout win was topped by a celebration but beyond the octagon too, 'Izzy' has been persistent with gloating and continued to float the concept of 'quality over quantity', arguing that his sole win was leagues above Pereira's three.

In his latest troll tweet, Israel Adesanya posted a picture of Alex Pereira floored with a chalk outline around him, captioning it:

"I love this game. [cold face emoji]"

Fans did not take well to the incessant trolling from 'The Last Stylebender' and were quick to make their opinions known under his tweet. One fan asked him to humble himself while also making extreme stipulations and making comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"You need to be humbled again!! Your arrogance and big talks would disappear when u get knocked... you need to become a Muslim or beaten up by a Muslim fighter to get humbled, as ur hommie @TheNotoriousMMA was humbled by @TeamKhabib. Just sayin bruh! Arrogance is evil!! And God doesn't like Arrogant ppl! I don't know abt ur God tho!"

Other fans called it cringe and reiterated the equation of 1-3 between the pair.

"You that kid who loses 3 straight matches & then brags about finally winning 1 lmao"

"This aint it bro. You're 1-3. Brag about how having the belt matters and that's it. This is just cringe."

Fans also expressed concern over Alex Pereira's mental health.

However, some fans loved the banter from 'Izzy' and backed him.

Israel Adesanya refuses to concede over trolling Alex Pereira's son at UFC 287

Another prominent talking point about Israel Adesanya's celebrations post his UFC 287 win was his actions directed towards Alex Pereira's son.

The middleweight champion targeted Alessandro Pereira for his trolling from years ago at Glory Kickboxing. Adesanya not only pointed at the kid after knocking out 'Poatan' but also said some words while imitating his falling down gesture from years ago.

Despite fan criticism over the singling out of a child, Adesanya refused to budge over his stance. He defended himself on his YouTube channel and said:

"If you're not going to teach your kids manners and respect, I will. I did him a favor. I did that kid a favor. Now he has a life lesson that he can hold on to forever and just remember that. I'm glad I did it. F**k them kids."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

