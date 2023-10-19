"You was never anything" - Ali Abdelaziz's "0 in this game" jibe at Conor McGregor falls flat with fans

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz are back at it again on Twitter and this time fans have roasted Abdelaziz for his words.

Ali Abdelaziz is the well-known former manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and is associated with current UFC fighters such as Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev. Abdelaziz is not a big fan of McGregor and the pair have been trash-talking for a while now. The manager's latest jibe at 'The Notorious' was:

"You 0 in this game now"

Take a look at the comment:

Abdelaziz's comment

He said this in response to a photo Conor McGregor posted of himself in UFC shorts and gloves. Here's what fans had to say about it:

"Ali just jealous connors got a working passport. Remember you only need one not 5"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the tweet

One user said:

"You’re obsessed with Conor I think you love him"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the tweet

Another user called out Abdelaziz for being on a 'terrorist list':

"You was never anything in this game though. You're higher on the terrorist list than you have ever been on a MMA list"

Take a look at the comment:

Comments on the tweet

Take a look at more reactions:

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Comments on the tweet

Conor McGregor calls out Canelo Alvarez and threatens to 'kick him raw pink'

Conor McGregor got into it with Canelo Alvarez recently. It all started when the Irishman posted video highlights of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Alvarez fight, saying he landed more punches on 'Money' than the Mexican did. The undisputed super middleweight champ then clapped back saying he needed just one hand to beat McGregor. Here's what 'The Notorious' had to say:

"Saul you uncooked chicken, I'll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don't even need hands to end you, I'll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar."

Take a look at the interaction:

Conor McGregor believes he would beat Canelo Alvarez up, but from his description, he seemed to be talking about an MMA or a street fight. Fans are now speculating whether the pair will fight in the ring.