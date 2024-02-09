"You poked the wrong bear" - Dillon Danis shares video of Andrea Celina after Ryan Garcia's verbal vitriol, sparks wild fan reactions

Dillon Danis appears to have taken another shot at Ryan Garcia amid their ongoing social media feud. 'El Jefe' has posted a video of Garcia's ex-partner, Andrea Celina, which, in turn, has set the combat sports community abuzz.

During one of Garcia's recent Instagram Live sessions, Danis weighed in with a few disparaging remarks against the boxer. 'KingRy' responded by castigating him online, threatening to knock out the BJJ athlete.

Besides, Garcia referenced Danis' boxing debut, a disqualification (DQ) defeat against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul in October 2023. He implied that Danis made a mockery of himself against Paul.

Additionally, Garcia suggested that he could get former UFC megastar Nate Diaz to beat 'El Jefe' up. The 25-year-old American boxer of Mexican heritage also indicated that he's business partners with Danis' friend and training partner, UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Check out Garcia's comments below:

On that note, Danis has now tweeted a video of Andrea Celina, who is Garcia's ex-wife. Celina, an American social media influencer of Mexican and Italian heritage, can be seen dancing in the video. Attaching the following comment alongside the video, the 30-year-old tweeted:

"You poked the wrong bear @RyanGarcia"

Netizens soon chimed in by alluding that Danis has lately garnered a reputation for talking trash about the female partners of his combat sports rivals.

Many X users highlighted that heading into his boxing match against Logan Paul last October, Danis made derogatory remarks and posted NSFW photos/videos of Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal. For her part, Agdal, a Danish supermodel, sued 'El Jefe.'

Speaking of which, multiple X users harked back to Danis being thoroughly out-boxed by Paul and losing their fight after disrespecting Agdal. Drawing parallels with the same, some fans have predicted that 'El Jefe' would similarly go after Ryan Garcia's ex-wife and will eventually get beaten by Garcia. One fan tweeted:

"This is going to be better than the Nina run"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia vs. Dillon Danis: Is a boxing showdown on the horizon for 'KingRy' and 'El Jefe'?

Boasting a professional boxing record of 24-1, Ryan Garcia is heralded among the most popular fighters today. Coming off an eighth-round KO win over Oscar Duarte in December 2023, it's unclear whom he'll fight next. As for his comeback date, it's been reported that Garcia's highly-anticipated return could come to fruition on April 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis hasn't competed in submission grappling since September 2017 and hasn't partaken in a professional MMA bout since June 2019. Furthermore, after losing his boxing match to Logan Paul in October 2023, he announced his combat sports retirement in November 2023.

Considering the variables at play, a possible Ryan Garcia vs. Dillon Danis boxing match appears unlikely to materialize. That said, things could change in the days to come.

