"You're making Khabib look bad" - Paddy Pimblett claims Khabib Nurmagomedov's fanboys have been sending him threatening and vile messages

Paddy Pimblett, one of the most promising additions to the UFC roster, recently spoke up about the hatred that trolls claiming to be fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov have been sending his way.

'The Baddy' appeared on the MMA Uncensored podcast. The discussion with Paddy Pimblett soon landed on the topic of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his fans. The Liverpool native revealed that he had made some comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov's appearance on boxing legend Mike Tyson's podcast - Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. His remarks were not well-received by Nurmagomedov's enormous fan base.

Thus, even before entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has become the target of one of the most dominant legions of fans in the promotion. Pimblett said:

"I just said what everyone else is thinking. But, everyone else is scared. The Khabib fanboys are worse than the Conor fanboys now. Much worse. It's embarrassing. As you said, Khabib is a role model for Muslims and for Russians and for people from [that] area. They [Khabib's fans] make him look bad when they comment stupid stuff on my page. You're making Khabib look bad."

Paddy Pimblett also described the nature of the threats he was receiving. Giving examples of the various disgusting and atrocious intimidations that came his way, Pimblett said:

"I've got messages saying, 'I'm gonna r**e your mother," and all that, of people that are Khabib fans, and, [things like] 'I'm gonna s**t on your mother's grave'. I mean, that's just, like, weird."

What did Paddy Pimblett say about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

In his interview with Submission Radio, Paddy Pimblett spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Khabib appeared to be rigid about certain things while on the podcast. For example, he asked for all junk food and cannabis-related products to be removed from the table. It was an unusual request since cannabis is one of the main influencers of the show's format.

Paddy Pimblett feels that Khabib Nurmagomedov should have refrained from making the request. Pimblett said:

"He's become the Karen of the MMA scene. On the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day lad he's going, 'Oh can you put this fast food away and this weed?' No lad! It's his podcast, he'll do what he wants. Shut up! You've been invited on as a guest lad. Do as you're told you di**y."

