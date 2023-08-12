"You're not smarter than Satan" - Mike Tyson's spine-chilling warning to Francis Nagnnou on walking the right path will give you goosebumps

The legendary former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was one of the most infamous figures in the sport during his heyday. However, it seems that 'Iron Mike' has learned from his mistakes and has developed an astute philosophy for life with age.

During an episode of Hot Boxing with Mike Tyson, the boxing legend bestowed impactful advice to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In his spine-chilling revelations, 'Iron Mike' told 'The Pradator' the importance of having faith and walking the right path to ensure evading the ghastly gaze of satan. Tyson said:

"When you're favored by God, you're also favored by the devil, he's coming for you too. So you've got to be strong and stay on the right side. [Satan] is going to give you power too. He's going to get in your head too, so whose side are you going to stay with? You stay with who bought you here. You go home with the guy who brought you to the dance."

Tyson added:

"Just remember, God loves you, [and] so does he. He's after you too, it's a war. You've got to really believe that. If you don't believe it, you'll find out. [You] need faith because you're not smarter than satan, brother. I know you may think you are as smart as satan. You need faith."

Catch Mike Tyson's words below (1:04:31):

"I'm doing this for the pride of Cameroon" - Mike Tyson on training Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury clash

Mike Tyson is training former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou for his boxing clash against Tyson Fury on October 28. Aspirations beyond monetary gains have prompted 'Iron Mike' to take up the crucial role.

Speaking to Stephen A. Smith on ESPN MMA, the heavyweight legend expressed his appreciation for being granted the opportunity to work with 'The Predator'. Furthermore, he revealed his rationale for accepting the coaching role, saying:

"I wanted people to know, this is not for the money. I'm not doing this for the money. I'm doing this for the pride of Cameroon. He is the biggest star there, he contributes the most to the country, and they need to have a heavyweight champion, and I think Francis is the guy to do it."

Catch Tyson's comments below (1:58):

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury holds an undefeated boxing record of 33-0-1. Meanwhile, Ngannou is yet to step into the squared circle as a professional.