"You really think he's gonna box with me?" - Israel Adesanya says Sean Strickland will have learnt from KO loss to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 293 clash

Israel Adesanya is set to face off against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 next weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' is currently a -460 favorite ahead of fight night, and many expect him to defeat Strickland with relative ease.

There is a significant difference in the striking abilities of 'Tarzan' and Adesanya. Strickland employs a combination of relentless pressure and a high output of strikes to overwhelm his opponents. Whereas 'The Last Stylebender' is a slick counter-striker who responds to his opponent's attacks, capitalizing on their mistakes.

Alex Pereira famously knocked out Sean Strickland at UFC 276 in 2022. Ahead of their middleweight clash at UFC 293 next weekend, 'The Last Stylebender' stated that Strickland will have learned from his KO defeat to Pereira.

Israel Adesanya recently spoke to Aaron Bronsteter, where the two-time champion previewed his bout against 'Tarzan' and said this:

"He's got smart coaches, and they'll definitely beat it into him. I know they've been talking about it, he's like, 'What? Crotch-sniff? I'm gonna box!' Do you really think he's gonna box with me? The Pereira fight I called it. I said, 'Focus on your job 'cause he's gonna knock you out.' What did he do? He knocked him out... Yeah [Strickland] is gonna crotch-sniff but I get down too, so it's whatever."

Watch the video below from 4:30:

Next weekend Israel Adesanya will be making the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champion after reclaiming the title in stunning fashion against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya wants to finish Sean Strickland in style at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 293 next weekend in Sydney, Australia.

'The Last Stylebender' will be joined by five of his City Kickboxing teammates, including Tyson Pedro, Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha, Shane Young, Carlos Ulberg and Kevin Jousset.

Adesanya will return to the cage five months after his incredible knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, and the middleweight champion hopes to produce another highlight-reel finish against Strickland.

Ahead of the UFC 293 main event clash, Israel Adesanya said the following about his upcoming fight:

"What we're working on as well, it's definitely raised the bar. The motivation is just taking his head. It's another guy to style against. Being in Sydney, six of us on the card, half the card is [City Kickboxing], so I have to close the show spectacularly."

Watch the video below from 2:55: