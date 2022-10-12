"You've got to be very careful with using the word retirement" - Daniel Cormier thinks 'Wonderboy' fight is "payback" for Kevin Holland after fighting Khamzat Chimaev on short notice

Kevin Holland has been booked for a main event fight against Stephen Thompson shortly after he insisted on being retired. According to Daniel Cormier, young athletes should be more careful while using the word retirement, as life on the other side is considerably easier compared to fighting.

Additionally, Cormier believes that Holland was awarded the matchup against 'Wonderboy' as payback for accepting a last-minute fight against Khamzat Chimaev. The former UFC double champ said on DC & RC:

"On the other side, custom suits and craft services is much nicer that tackling and concussion or whatever else you may receive playing football or fighting. So I think you've got to be very careful with using the word retirement. But I believe honestly that this fight with 'Wonderboy' is payback. This is, 'Here you go Kevin Holland. You fought Khamzat Chimaev under the circumstances that you did, so here you go, an aging guy with a big name, in a main event, for you to hopefully regain some of the goodwill you had gotten since going down to 170.'"

Watch Cormier's comments at the 43:12 mark of the video below:

Kevin Holland's dodgy retirement claim ends with announcement of 'Wonderboy' fight

Kevin Holland suffered a lopsided first-round submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, in a bout that was haphazardly put together in the last minute.

Following the bout, Holland took fans by surprise by seemingly hinting at his retirement. 'Trailblazer', who turns 30 on November 5, even asked fans for new career suggestions.

Doubling down on his claims, Holland recently said on his Real Eyes Recognize podcast:

“So I’m retired. I’m officially retired. I’m retired from fighting. I had a good fight, good payday, I had a good run. I see some of the people online [saying] ‘obviously he realizes he’ll never get the belt’ and my little psychedelic trip, that means I was wrong. I can’t be wrong on a psychedelic trip. I’ve lost coming out to Young Boy. That was my last hope, never losing coming out to Young Boy. Times are rough for your boy."

Watch Kevin Holland's podcast below:

However, 'Trailblazer' ended his retirement shortly afterwards by posting a morphed image with Dana White.

UFC officials announced the match up soon after. The bout is scheduled for UFC Orlando on December 3.

