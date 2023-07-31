“You’ve got to go to public school now” - Jorge Masvidal apologizes to his kids after losing huge 6-figure bet on Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Jorge Masvidal has revealed how much money he lost by betting on Dustin Poirier for UFC 291 last weekend.

'Gamebred' was an integral part of UFC 291. The Miami native was at the weigh-ins for the face-offs and was also present ringside at the fight. Following the main event, Masvidal came inside the octagon to give the winner the BMF belt.

However, in a recent interview with TNT when asked how he was enjoying retired life, he replied saying:

"Promoting all the time. Working out when I get a chance. Making wagers that I probably shouldn't, I put a hundred thousand dollars on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I'm sorry, you got to go to public school now."

Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal are really close friends and 'Gamebred' spoke about how gutted he was after the loss. Masvidal hoped Poirier would win the belt in the octagon, but he also credited Justin Gaethje for putting on a great fight and getting a highlight reel finish. He also spoke about how he thought he lost his record for the fastest UFC knockout at UFC 291.

Take a look at the interview (Quotes from 4:33 onwards):

Justin Gaethje reveals how he loved Jorge Masvidal presenting him with the BMF belt because he is 'petty'

Justin Gaethje put on an electric performance against Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the second time in the city, a main event ended with a head kick, the last time it happened was when Leon Edwards delivered his infamous head kick to Kamaru Usman.

Following the win, Gaethje spoke about what the BMF belt means to him:

"Like I said, it's a pretty belt, it's gonna look great in my house. I mean, it's special you know, whether this was on the line tonight or not, I did something special tonight. I'm a little bit petty, so I loved Jorge Masvidal wrapping it around me."

Take a look at the interview:

The interviewer went on to ask him how he felt about Jorge Masvidal putting the belt on his shoulder and not wrapping it around him. Gaethje replied saying it did not matter to him because things happen so fast inside the octagon after a win that he did not even notice it till the reporter brought it up.