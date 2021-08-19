"You don't want to be in Jon Jones territory" - Chael Sonnen warns Conor McGregor of falling into similar behavior patterns as Jon Jones

Conor McGregor recently drew the ire of fans after deleting several dark tweets he recently posted.

One of McGregor's staunch supporters, Chael Sonnen, is the latest addition to the list of people distancing themselves from the Irishman.

Sonnen compared Conor McGregor's recent behavior to Jon Jones', who according to him isn't someone to look up to career wise.

While Chael Sonnen has defended several questionable activities involving McGregor, he seems to have reached his limit now.

What irked Sonnen the most is the fact that Conor McGregor cannot stand by his comments and deletes them later. In a recent video posted to his own YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said:

"Most recent, a week ago, I was irritated that Conor (McGregor) was deleting tweets. When you start tweeting late at night, high and/or drunk and then you delete them, you have now fallen into Jon Jones territory. There is nothing about Jon's career from a strategic standpoint that you want to mimic. Nothing. Go ahead and learn how he kicks the obliques, learn that spinning elbow, go right ahead. Not about career moves, you don't want to be in Jon Jones territory, right. Conor's fallen into that territory and I as defender cannot come out and defend a guy who doesn't want to be defended."

Catch Sonnen's comments in the video below:

Chael Sonnen seems done with Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen claims to be done supporting Conor McGregor due to the Irishman's recent activities.

According to Sonnen, McGregor deleting his tweets is an admission of guilt and cannot be supported under any circumstances.

"Once he admits guilt, we are all done here. Soon as you say the words, 'It was my fault', we're all done here. And Conor going ahead and deleting it, which means I retracted, which means I never should have put it up in the first place, which means I don't want this seen by anybody, is an admission of guilt. Absolutely it is. And it puts a guy like me in a tough spot."

Edited by Harvey Leonard