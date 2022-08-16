"You out of witness protection?" - Fans question Colby Covington's absense after he uploads picture with Lil' Wayne

Colby Covington recently posted a picture with Lil' Wayne on Twitter. MMA fans have come up with hilarious reactions to the post, questioning Covington's long absence from the public eye.

Fans inevitably brought up Covington's ongoing lawsuit against Jorge Masvidal resulting from a streetside altercation in Miami. 'Chaos' has seemingly lost favor with fight fans for pressing charges against Masvidal after 'Gamebred' allegedly assaulted him outside a Miami steakhouse.

@SletKentDome wrote:

"You out of witness protection?"

Another fan took a dig at Covington, referring to an alleged broken tooth that he was left with after the altercation with Masvidal. @Illuzivez wrote:

"Show me that front tooth"

In the immediate aftermath of the brawl, 'Gamebred' challenged Covington to show his face in a similar manner. While fans questioned Covington's absence in general, some also accused him of ducking bouts against the likes of Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns and Dustin Poirier.

Covington's trash talk crossed a lot of boundaries leading up to his UFC 272 grudge match with Masvidal. While 'Chaos' outwrestled Masvidal en route to a dominant decision win, the bout failed to settle their long feud. The two clashed outside a Miami steakhouse, hardly a fortnight removed from their UFC 272 clash.

Covington was allegedly left with a broken tooth and an abrasion on the wrist, in addition to damaging his Rolex during the altercation. 'Gamebred' has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief pressed against him.

Lil' Wayne was supposed to walk out with Colby Covington at UFC 268

Colby Covington's latest post with Lil' Wayne is captioned 'Sky is the limit'. Wayne was seemingly supposed to walk Covington out to a song of the same title for his UFC 268 clash against Kamaru Usman.

Usman and Covington met in a rematch at the Mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden, in November 2021. In the lead up the fight, Covington assured that the rapper would be walking him out for his title fight against Usman. Labeling Wayne "the best rapper alive", 'Chaos' told Submission Radio before the fight:

"I definitely will be having Lil Wayne walk me out. My boy Lil Wheezy, he’s my favorite rapper. Lil Wheezy, my favorite artist and rapper growing up. He’s the best rapper alive. He should be a President, he’s such a great person. He has such smart philosophies and ideas. And he’s going to be walking me out to the ‘Sky is the Limit’ because the sky is the limit.”

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Submission Radio below:

However, Lil' Wayne failed to turn up for UFC 268 as his private jet allegedly faced some technical issues.

