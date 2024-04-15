"You don't have to worry about loose shorts" - Rener Gracie explains how Charles Oliveira could've turned the tables on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

BJJ savant Rener Gracie has weighed in on the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight that transpired at the UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) event. The pivotal lightweight showdown witnessed Tsarukyan secure a razor-thin split-decision victory. While Oliveira seemingly had the BJJ advantage, 'Akhalkalakets' had the edge in the wrestling department.

In a technique breakdown video posted to his X handle, Gracie referenced two submission maneuvers on Oliveira's part that could've earned the 'Do Bronx' a submission win at UFC 300. Alongside a training partner, he first demonstrated the arm-in guillotine that Oliveira caught Tsarukyan with.

The BJJ instructor explained that the closed guard arm-in-guillotine is one of 'Do Bronx's' specialties. He emphasized that Tsarukyan's loose shorts and sweat caused Oliveira's leg and Tsarukyan's shorts to slide down. Explaining how to maintain traction and the submission hold, Gracie stated:

"Number one is you can go full body triangle. If you body triangle, and you extend the hips, you're not gonna slide past their hip bones, and you don't have to worry about loose shorts or tight shorts. You're good to go."

Additionally, Gracie addressed the second submission move, the D'Arce choke, that Charles Oliveira used toward the end of the third and final round. He indicated that both fighters were in the turtle position, with Oliveira on top applying a D'Arce choke, something that almost always gets him the finish.

Gracie pointed out that Tsarukyan defended by falling flat in the prone position, preventing 'Do Bronx' from using his chest and additional body weight. He highlighted that Oliveira should've approached his opponent's leg, hooked it, and pulled Tsarukyan's knee to his side.

That would've forced the Armenian fighter to turn to his side and allowed Oliveira to use his body weight to apply pressure, submit his foe, and win the fight. Gracie said:

"I can lay my weight into it and just squeeze with all my body, slow, and get the tap out. Gravity, curl, side posture; that's what we want."

Check out Gracie's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: 'Do Bronx' issues statement after UFC 300

Toward the end of Rener Gracie's aforementioned video, he alluded to Charles Oliveira being one of the most elite BJJ athletes to have competed in MMA. The Gracie family member noted that although 'Do Bronx' knew what to do, it was tough to execute techniques optimally against a world-class fighter like Arman Tsarukyan.

As for Oliveira, the consensus is that the defeat at UFC 300 has likely cast the former UFC lightweight champion out of the UFC lightweight title picture for the time being. On the contrary, Tsarukyan is now in the title mix and could face the winner of the Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier lightweight title fight.

Regardless, 'Do Bronx' appears to have taken the defeat in his stride. Charles Oliveira tweeted a statement after UFC 300, vowing to make a triumphant return. Oliveira wrote:

"Thanks for the messages. Today was not my day. I will come back better."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you think Rener Gracie's tips could've helped Charles Oliveira? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion