“Your obsession with that man is insane” - Dana White’s ‘card stacking’ ploy to allegedly protect Colby Covington irks Belal Muhammad, fans react

Fans have shut down Belal Muhammad’s beliefs that UFC 296’s stacked fight card shows Colby Covington isn’t a big PPV draw.

On December 16, the UFC’s last pay-per-view of 2023 goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier this week, the main card was confirmed when the following fights were announced - Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoja © vs. Brandon Royval, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, and Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

There has been slight controversy surrounding the main event, as some people, including Belal Muhammad, don’t believe Colby Covington deserves a title shot. As a result, Muhammad had this to say on Twitter about Covington considering himself a fighter who sells a lot of pay-per-views:

“Man this card is super stacked… if colby is this huge draw why did they need to stack it so much”

Fans filled the comment section with disagreeing arguments, including the following people saying:

“Nah, I’m genuinely gonna start doing a counter for the amount of times Belal tweets about Colby per day, your obsession with that man is insane. Thunder Thumbs has become more of a twitter champion than Conor Mcgregor at this point”

“Because it’s the end of the year card. Stick to fight nights and let the big boys worry about PPV”

"Just imagine how stacked they would have to make it if you were in the main."

“Because it’s the last big card of the year”

“Come on Belal, surely you know better than that. The fans deserve a stacked card, you wouldn't say that about Khabib or Khamzat”

Belal Muhammad jokes about being a special referee for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad has repeatedly claimed his next fight will be against the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. Therefore, there have been questions about whether or not Muhammad will weigh in as the backup for the UFC 296 main event, including one fan saying this on Twitter:

“Are you the back up fighter?”

Muhammad responded by saying:

“Yea I may be special guest referee too”

Belal Muhammad is riding a nine-fight win streak, with a no-contest against Leon Edwards separating his last five victories. ‘Remember The Name’ last fought on May 6, securing a unanimous decision in a short-notice bout against Gilbert Burns to make him the number three-ranked UFC welterweight.

