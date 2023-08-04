ONE Fight Night 13 preview and predictions: Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian

The mother of all striking battles is finally upon us, as world-class headhunters Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian will lay it all on the line this Friday.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video in a few hours, only one valiant warrior will exit the iconic halls of Lumpinee Stadium with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and the distinction as the pound-for-pound best striker on the planet.

After a devastating setback in his ONE debut, Allazov transformed into a completely different animal with four straight wins and three highlight-reel knockout victories.

His latest earth-shattering KO shook the kickboxing landscape, as ‘Chinga’ dethroned the mighty Superbon Singha Mawynn in the most violent display of beautiful chaos at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

Allazov is on top of the world right now, but there’s still a lingering feeling of defeat that he’s been itching to redeem for the past 10 years.

That moment is finally here as he defends his 26 pounds of solid gold against his former tormentor Marat Grigorian.

The former three-time GLORY Lightweight World Champion is hungry to add another piece of hardware to his trophy case.

Grigorian has already beaten Allazov before and wants to re-assert his mastery over his rival this Friday.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team has methodically analyzed this epic striking showdown and has submitted their picks.

Craig Pekios: Chingiz Allazov via unanimous decision

Marat Grigorian is a fighter that is at his best when he's moving forward. To combat that, I expect Chingiz Allazov to use his kicks to keep Grigorian at bay. Once he has his opponent moving backward, I see Allazov overwhelming Grigorian with his pinpoint strikes and heavy volume. My official prediction; Chingiz Allazov successfully defends his title via a decisive unanimous decision.

Mike Murillo: Chingiz Allazov via KO/TKO in the championship rounds

A barnburner of a showdown that will have an explosive finish by knockout in favor of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is how I see this fight going. Following an impressive second-round KO of erstwhile division king Superbon last time around, I am inclined to believe that ‘Chinga’ will sustain such form against Grigorian and finish the contest inside the championship rounds.

While I believe Grigorian has the power and drive to give the champion a run for his money, Allazov is just a different beast at the moment, punctuated by four straight wins against the best fighters in the division, and I do not see him being stopped come fight night. Allazov will bring volume and precision to his hits and eventually swamp his opponent on his way to retaining his world title.

James De Rozario: Chingiz Allazov by unanimous decision

I expect a fierce war to unfold when their styles clash, but I still see Chingiz Allazov maintaining his status as the divisional king when this barnburner ends. 'Chinga' has fixed whatever minimal flaws that were evident during his debut loss to Enriko Kehl. In particular, he's worked on his ability to chain more deadly combinations and gain a steady amount of power, all while being ultra-aggressive. I see him using these traits as soon as possible to keep Grigorian from advancing. The Armenian dynamo will strike back, but when he throws one, the featherweight kickboxing king will reply with four.

None of that, however, could or would go on to put the Hemmers Gym representative to sleep. It would give Chingiz Allazov more belief in his weapons, though. And if he can counter the tricky style of Grigorian by mixing targets in the championship rounds, he should be able to leave the revered venue with the one thing he loves most other than his beard - the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Vince Richards: Chingiz Allazov via knockout

Now this match is a kickboxing fan’s fever dream. Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian are two of the best kickboxers in the world today and both are ranked in the top 10 of Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound list. Grigorian is at a respectable seventh while Allazov is the head honcho sitting at the head of the table. But enough of their distinctions, this fight is sure to produce the best kickboxing action of the year. It’s always fun to dream up scenarios where the best fight the best, but these two bearded warriors will legitimately trade leather this Friday.

Will they go clinical and calculative in their approach, or will they go full speed and try to decapitate each other every step of the way? I predict the latter. These two are natural knockout artists and I see them going for the kill right from the opening round.

Will this fight feature the best kickboxing action on the planet? Yes. Will this fight get bloody? Absolutely. Is someone going to lose consciousness? Certainly. I see this fight going Allazov’s way eventually. I’m just not sure which round it will happen, but I predict Allazov to get that inevitable knockout. ‘Chinga’ said he’ll change his style for this fight, but I also expect him to use that brilliant boxing of his to separate Grigorian from his senses.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.