ONE Friday Fights 58 preview and predictions: Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian II

ONE Championship always delivers the best fights and the headliner for ONE Friday Fights 58 is no exception.

The main event will feature Superbon taking on rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship. Both fighters hold a win over each other, and this grudge match could very well end this years-long rivalry once and for all.

Grigorian scored a massive KO win over Superbon in their first meeting outside ONE Championship, but the Thai megastar returned the favor with a unanimous decision victory over his Armenian adversary at ONE X to then retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne.

It's now been two months since their first meeting in ONE Championship, and both Superbon and Grigorian are looking to close this rivalry with a huge win this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Before ONE Friday Fights 58 goes live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team gave their honest predictions for the bout's headliner.

James de Rozario: Superbon via KO

Marat Grigorian's tendency to put all his eggs in one basket of aggression could once again backfire in his rematch against Superbon inside the "Madison Square Garden of the East."

Oftentimes, technique overwhelms power, and that is where Grigorian's flaws will once again show against the more Muay Femur (technical) and Muay Tae (kickboxing specialist) style of the Superbon Training Camp head honcho.

On the Thai superstar's end, I expect him to gradually increase the pace and his output before he goes all-out against the hard-hitting Armenian. He will need to stay intelligent, keeping himself away from Grigorian's haymakers before turning the tide with his sniper-like kicks.

As such, my money is on Superbon catching the number two-ranked contender with his trademark weapon in round four, possibly via a crunching body kick or a spectacular head kick.

Mike Murillo: Superbon via decision

That these two fighters are meeting for the third time, second in ONE Championship, in another high-stakes showdown says a lot of what they bring as fighters to the table, leaving this contest truly hard to predict.

But I'm giving Superbon the nod here, with him winning by decision.

I say the Thai superstar because he has been the steadier fighter between the two.

Every time he plunges into action, he makes sure to bring the thunder each time, regardless of whether he wins or loses. This is opposed to Grigorian, who, of late, has been up and down with his performances, which makes it tough for one to side with him in this contest.

Superbon, too, brings a lot of motivation with him, including the opportunity to be in a position to become the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion again at some point.

It will not come as easy as Grigorian most surely will put up a tough stand, but Superbon will do enough to have his hand raised in triumph.

Ted Razon: Superbon via KO

Superbon and Marat Grigorian's grudge match is finally here, and it's only fitting to have 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Despite losing his last match against Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the Thai megastar is coming off an amazing performance and I believe he'll carry over the same momentum into this one.

I expect Superbon to maximize his speed and movement early on, carefully landing counter shots against the Armenian's trademark forward pressure.

Those teeps and leg kicks from the outside should score him some points. Grigorian, on the other hand, will look to cut angles and force Superbon on the ropes just like he did against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

From there, Grigorian can unload a significant amount of damage with his brutal punch combinations.

The Armenian, however, has been known to slow down in the championship rounds, as we've seen in his loss to ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

If Superbon can weather the early storm, Grigorian could be a sitting duck in the championship rounds and a perfect target for his world-ending head kicks.

I see Superbon catching Grigorian slipping with a beautiful roundhouse counter and claiming the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

Vince Richards: Superbon via KO

There's no two ways about it, Superbon versus Marat Grigorian is a match made in kickboxing heaven.

The pair are highly familiar with each other's styles and this is where I see Superbon's terrifying technique will come into play.

Superbon already knows the lethal power Grigorian packs in those hammer-sized fists, but the Thai legend has an impeccable technique that is oftentimes unrivaled in the sport.

Grigorian could go at Superbon as early as he wants and try to push the former featherweight kickboxing king on the defensive using his boxing, and I see that as the only chance the Armenian can get in this fight.

If Grigorian can dictate the tempo for the entire 15-minute contest, then wrap that world title in its case and hand it over to the former Glory Kickboxing world champion.

Superbon, however, has this one in his pocket. If he can draw out Grigorian into minor mistakes, then it's going to be the Thai superstar's night.

I expect Superbon to weather Grigorian's onslaught before knocking his rival out with a blinding roundhouse kick in the championship rounds.

Poll : Who's taking the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58? Marat Grigorian Superbon 0 votes View Discussion