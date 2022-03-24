Preview and prediction: Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex in biggest women's atomweight fight in history at ONE X

This is the fight everyone is waiting for, Angela Lee versus Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women’s atomweight world title. We are just days away from the biggest women’s atomweight fight in history.

Lee is returning from a more than two-year hiatus. During this period, Stamp has absolutely torn through the competition. Has she closed the gap on Lee? That’s the question here. Perhaps an even bigger question is whether Lee is the same fighter she once was.

Here’s what the members of Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team think will happen in this fight.

Vince Richards: Angela Lee by fourth-round submission

Styles makes fights, and the match between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex could make for one violent theater.

Lee has seven submissions to her name, while Stamp is one of the most feared strikers in ONE Championship. Their fight at ONE X is still under MMA rules, and that is precisely Lee’s wheelhouse. Expect ‘Unstoppable’ to use her wrestling and jiu-jitsu to get the better of Stamp.

While Stamp did win her last MMA fight via submission, Lee is still years ahead in the sport.

James De Rozario: Angela Lee by submission in round three

There are two big question marks heading into the main event of ONE X. Whether Angela Lee can stand and bang with Stamp Fairtex, or if the longtime champ would be affected by ring rust.

I personally don't see either being any issue at all for 'Unstoppable'. The general public and most martial arts fans view Stamp as this elusive striking machine that can knock anyone out. What they forget about is that none of Stamp's opponents were as skilled and as resilient as Lee.

Lee will stay composed and enter the first few minutes with a bit of caution. Once she has assessed and analyzed Stamp, expect her to trick the Thai upstairs and punish her on the canvas.

She will wear down Stamp's confidence and stamina on her way to another successful title defense.

Ben Imperial: Angela Lee by second-round submission

Lee has been dominant in her division for quite some time, utilizing her grappling to reach and stay at the top. However, we haven't seen much of her over the past couple of years, so we don't really know what to expect from her despite still looking in fine form in the days leading up to her return. Meanwhile, Stamp has been on an incredible run during Angela's absence, using her striking power to run through the competition.

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker gave us a preview of this type of fight a couple of weeks back. We now know what to expect at ONE X.

The biggest difference between Stamp and Lineker is MMA experience. As such, despite the variables presented by Angela’s absence, I’m still picking her for a quick win that Bibiano failed to achieve in the last event.

Atilano Diaz: Angela Lee via second-round submission

Angela Lee is back and judging by how she looks during fight week, seemingly better than ever. I think we’re in for another vintage performance from the atomweight queen.

Stamp is a dangerous striker, no doubt. But Lee has been in there with the likes of Istela Nunes, and ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan (twice). That being said, Lee has had her clock cleaned multiple times, and her chin is a proven commodity.

And while Stamp is indeed a threat, Lee will have no problems taking her to the ground. On the mat, Lee has no equal, especially at atomweight.

There will be a little ring rust, for sure, and couple that with Stamp’s inherent toughness, I see this fight heading into the second round. But there, Lee will have regained her championship form and will use her superior cage generalship to close the distance on Stamp, take her down, and finish her on the mat with another incredible submission.

Stamp may have improved her grappling, but she’s still too green to face an absolute killer like Lee on the ground.

Final Tally: Angela Lee - 4, Stamp Fairtex - 0

