In today's issue, we talk about more updates on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight talks, Conor McGregor and family grieving a loss, and more.

#3. OnlyF*ns model-turned-MMA star offers to teach Elon Musk "illegal moves"

Former model Sophie Larissa Weiss has invited Elon Musk to her gym amid fight talks with Mark Zuckerberg. But 'Barnsley Basher' will not do it without a hefty fee.

The billionaires have floated the idea of a mega cage fight, which has caught the attention and interest of UFC president Dana White as well. Reportedly 'dead serious' about the contest, both Musk and Zuckerberg have some amount of experience in combat sports.

Weiss, who is famous for beating up men at her Yorkshire pad, told Daily Star UK that she thinks Zuckerberg takes home the win thanks to his BJJ training.

"I’d say Zuckerberg would win because he trains BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] and the skinny weedy guys are usually the ones to watch. It’s always the guys you don’t expect and it’s funny because Zuckerberg does actually look like my typical client, he has that look about him."

She has offered to train Musk at her Barnsley gym to get used to that 'skinny ropiness' of the Meta CEO.

"I would just show him all the illegal moves. He will probably get disqualified but at least he won’t get choked senseless and lose that way."

She said that she would charge the Tesla and Twitter head honcho a million pounds for the exclusive service.

#2. UFC alum Ben Askren irked by Pride Month celebrations

The month of June is internationally recognized for 'Pride', a period of celebration for the LGBTQ communities in the form of parades and parties. In one such show of festivities in Minneapolis, a middle-aged man was spotted in nothing but his undergarment, doing a twerking-like gesture on the street. There were people of all ages present in the crowd, including children and minors.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren lashed out at the incident, calling it 'gross' and lacking 'morals and decency.'

"I don’t care if you are gay, straight or think you’re an effing cat, doing things like this in front of children is soooo gross. Where are the morals and decency??? These people are sick."

#1. McGregor family loses a close member

Conor McGregor's aunt, Pamela, has passed away.

The UFC fighter's father, Tony McGregor, shared the sad news on his Instagram story with a picture. He revealed that his sister died on June 25, Sunday.

The cause of death and any other details surrounding the death is kept private at the time of writing this article.

[Via Tony McGregor's Instagram]

This tragedy strikes amid several controversies thronging McGregor's life, including allegations of violent sexual assault on a woman at the NBA Finals. His fight with Michael Chandler is also up in the air.

