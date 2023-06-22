Why Michael Chandler should give up on fighting Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has been angling for a fight with Conor McGregor for quite some time. It's a matchup that 'Iron' has expressed interest in since his Bellator days. Earlier this year, when the UFC announced that the Irishman would face him in his octagon return, it seemed that Chandler had hit the MMA jackpot.

But now, several months later, after the pair filmed the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter as opposing coaches, there's been no movement regarding the fight. There is no official date and Conor McGregor is yet to reenter the USADA drug-testing pool for the mandatory six-month stretch.

Perhaps a more troubling sign was UFC president Dana White's recent comments about how difficult it is to coax fighters like the Irishman back into the octagon. It seems that everyone but Chandler has realized that the fight may no longer be on the cards, if it ever was. It's time for 'Iron' let go of the dream.

Michael Chandler has not yet fought in 2023 and his UFC title aspirations are slipping

The unfortunate truth is that Michael Chandler is 37 years old, while competing in the most talent-stacked and unforgiving division in the UFC: lightweight. Time is not on his side as 155-pounders rarely do well once they reach their late thirties. It's clear that Chandler's ultimate goal is to become UFC lightweight champion.

However, he cannot do so by waiting on the sidelines for a fight that might not happen. 'Iron' last fought in November, which does not bode well for his prospects of working his way back into title contention.

Not only is he aging, but Chandler is 1-3 in his last four fights. He hasn't defeated anyone currently ranked top 10 in the lightweight and has absorbed a tremendous amount of damage from all three of his losses. His age, poor octagon record and propensity to engage in wars won't serve him well.

His goals are clear. He intends to earn either a title shot or a money-making matchup with Conor McGregor. Neither seems likely at this point. The three-time Bellator lightweight champion is coming off a loss. If he does not fight this year, his next bout may very well be in 2024, when he'll be 38.

He has already lost to three fighters in the top five. It's hard to believe that he'll fare any better in pursuit of a title fight at 38 years old, after being away for an entire year. The clock is ticking and he shouldn't waste what little time he has left waiting for Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor won't fight in 2023 unless USADA gives him an exemption

If not a title shot, then Michael Chandler has made it clear that he'll settle for the proverbial 'Red Panty Night'. Unfortunately, Conor McGregor's interest in facing him inside the octagon seems to have waned. First, the Irishman appears to be doing everything else but train for a bout with Chandler.

'The Notorious' is currently embroiled in his latest sex scandal. Before that, he took part in a promotional stunt, wherein he punched the Miami Heat's mascot, Burnie, at Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals. Prior to that, he was one-half of an impromptu face-off with Mike Perry at BKFC 41.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assault



The accusation is that it occurred at Game 4 of the NBA finals Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assault The accusation is that it occurred at Game 4 of the NBA finals https://t.co/gnVh5mzqbl

Bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley recently echoed the rumor that Conor McGregor has now set his sights on facing former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira instead. The Brazilian is coming off an impressive TKO win over previously streaking 155-pounder Beneil Dariush.

The most crucial detail, however, is that McGregor has not yet reentered the USADA drug-testing pool and honored the mandatory six-month period before being cleared to fight. He was given a deadline on June 16. Had he reentered the pool within 48 hours, he'd have been eligible for the UFC's December 16 PPV.

calfkicker @calfkickercom Michael Chandler is worried about Conor McGregor not getting into USADA testing pool Michael Chandler is worried about Conor McGregor not getting into USADA testing pool https://t.co/9mJt5y70VF

However, McGregor did not reenter the pool, and barring an exemption, there is no longer enough time for him to be sanctioned to fight this year. An exemption is unlikely given how much controversy was generated when Brock Lesnar was afforded the privilege.

Thus, it seems that Michael Chandler will spend all of 2023 doing nothing but waiting on the sidelines for a fight that may or may not take place next year. Unless there's a shocking announcement from the UFC ahead, 'Iron' should cut his losses and move on. There are other options.

Arman Tsarukyan's callout of Michael Chandler

No top-ranked UFC fighter likes fighting down the rankings. Unfortunately, Michael Chandler is in a tough spot if he hopes for a bout with anyone in the top five. A rematch with Charles Oliveira is unlikely. 'Iron' is coming off a loss, while 'do Bronx' is coming off a win and is aiming for a title shot.

With even Dana White receptive to the idea of a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler must look elsewhere. Former opponents Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, also ranked in the top five, are currently scheduled to lock horns for the now vacant 'BMF' title.

The only other fighter available in the top five is Beneil Dariush. While a bout between him and 'Iron' makes sense, the Iranian-American is likely going to take some time away to recover from his recent TKO loss. The most sensible option is for the former Bellator champion to face Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan is ranked as the number eight lightweight on the roster. He is on a two-fight win streak and is responsible for giving reigning divisional kingpin Islam Makhachev one of his toughest-ever bouts. The 26-year-old previously called out Michael Chandler for a bout by mocking his fight IQ.

After his recent win, Tsarukyan again took aim at Chandler by taunting him for thinking the fight with McGregor is still on the cards. He reiterated his desire to face him and prove the superiority of the new generation. There's a built-in narrative with the Tsarukyan's jabs.

Furthermore, Michael Chandler has always either fought up the rankings or a recognizable name. In his promotional debut, he faced Dan Hooker, who was ranked number six at the time. He subsequently fought Charles Oliveira for the then-vacant title.

Afterwards, he faced Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, all past interim champions. It's time he faced a rising contender. Everyone does so at one point. Justin Gaethje did so against Rafael Fiziev. Michael Chandler should do so against Arman Tsarukyan.

