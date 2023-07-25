Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Paige VanZant's potential new venture, the BMF title fight, and more.

#3. Paige VanZant teases podcast with UFC secrets

Paige VanZant has made quite the name by posting borderline explicit and sensual pictures and videos on social media, both by herself and with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Now, the former UFC star has promised to reveal all the secrets of her life, including her fighting career, in a podcast. However, she has a condition. She will only do it if her post gets 50,000 likes.

While it does sound promising, the post has failed to pique the interest of her followers. At the time of the writing, 15 hours after the post was made, there are less than 5,000 likes on it. The comment section also leans towards disinterest.

Read the fan reactions here.

Nevertheless, if VanZant does end up starting the podcast, it would certainly be an interesting piece of media.

#2. Jorge Masvidal shares insight into Dustin Poirier's preparation

Dustin Poirier is going up against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 with the BMF title on the line. The previous owner of the title was Jorge Masvidal, who also happens to be Poirier's teammate at American Top Team, the world-renowned MMA gym in Coconut Creek, Florida.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, 'Gamebred' revealed all he knew about Poirier's training camp for Gaethje.

"From what I know from Dustin, man, he's got some new tricks up his sleeve that are just looking very, very clean in practice. And I think Dustin's gonna surprise a lot of people in this fight... Man, the training that I've been seeing he's been doing in the gym, he looks amazing. But I've been hearing from the coaches as well. I think he's gonna paint a Picasso."

He also confirmed in the interview that he has been asked to present the belt to the winner of the fight.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's comments below from the 21:47 mark:

#1. Sean Strickland reacts to MMA social media losing mind over his young age photos

Recently, a video of a young Sean Strickland weighing in has gone viral. In the clip, the UFC middleweight is seen flaunting flowy long hair and sharp features, which the MMA community has found rather handsome - like a "Disney prince."

Strickland weighed in on his pictures with a short but hilarious tweet. Answering a fan who urged him to comment on his hairstyle, he insinuated that he was popular among women.

"That guy got a ton of pus*y."

The video is of the weigh-in ahead of Strickland's fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio in 2015.