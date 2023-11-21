Find out about the biggest UFC (and PFL) updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss PFL's massive takeover of Bellator, Joe Rogan being a good samaritan, and more.

#3. PFL faces fan backlash for "promotional malpractice"

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently completed the acquisition of Bellator MMA from Paramount in a 100% stock deal. The combined promotions will now look to build an entity powerful enough to rival the UFC in MMA.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani after news of the takeover broke, PFL founder Donn Davis said that Bellator will maintain its brand identity but share a roster with the PFL. He also talked about a potential "champion vs. champion" cross-promotion event to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

However, prominent Bellator champions Patchy Mix and Johny Eblen will not be a part of the event, as the PFL does not have bantamweight and middleweight divisions yet.

Fans were surprised to find this out and suggested that Mix and Eblen should sign with the UFC to get the limelight they deserve.

One fan said that not having 135 lbs. or 185 lbs. was a "promotional malpractice", while another found any comparison between the PFL and the UFC to be laughable.

Dillon Danis, on the other hand, accused Bellator of not letting him go when he wanted to and using him to leverage the deal.

#2. Dee Devlin reacts to a shirtless Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been quite active on Instagram lately, posting training videos frequently, among other things. In a lighthearted post on Monday, McGregor posted a shirtless mirror selfie in pink shorts.

McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin, left an adorable comment under the post:

"Heaven sent."

The two have been together for nearly a decade and a half now and have three kids together, a fourth one on the way. The pair got engaged in 2020 on Devlin's 33rd birthday.

#1. Joe Rogan helps sushi restaurant sell out overnight and makes the chef move to Austin

Joe Rogan was already a big name in the sports and entertainment industry as a comedian and UFC commentator. But it is his podcast that shot his fame to a meteoric level, especially during the pandemic. The controversy in the middle that almost got him "canceled" on social media seemed to have only made him more of a household name.

Rogan is aware of that and sometimes uses his influence for good.

After a date-night meal at a temporary sushi pop-up in Austin during the pandemic, Rogan was so impressed with chef Philip Frankland Lee that he arranged things to have his business moved to the city permanently.

Chron reports that Rogan was at the pop-up with his wife when he started asking Lee questions about his life and business. When Lee said he could not move to Austin, Rogan promised him a sold-out restaurant - and if everything did not sell, he would pay for it himself.

Rogan posted a picture of Lee and his seafood preparations and posted it on his Instagram, where he has 18.2 million followers.

Lee's restaurant, Sushi by Scratch, was sold out for the month of February within four minutes. The next morning, they had 25,000 reservation requests pending. Lee had no other option but to move to Austin. Rogan has been a regular customer of the restaurant since then.