Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, the controversial low blow in Usyk vs. Dubois, and more.

#3 'The Korean Zombie' made Paul Felder want to return

Chan Sung Jung, better known by his cage name 'The Korean Zombie' retired this past Saturday at UFC Singapore. Despite losing to Max Holloway via knockout in his last fight, Jung had a send-off that most fighters dream of.

He was not only shown immense respect by his opponent but also got a standing ovation from the fans. The Singapore Indoor Stadium crowd hummed along as 'Zombie' by The Cranberries, Jung's iconic walkout song, blared across the arena. It was as emotional as it could get.

The epic moment moved a former UFC fighter enough to want to experience that feeling once more.

Paul Felder, who serves as a commentator now, wrote on Twitter today:

"@KoreanZombieMMA got me wanting to go once more… damn you zombie. Seeing him face that crowd one last time. Epic moments. Can’t get that main event out of my mind."

Needless to say, fans were excited about the prospect of 'The Irish Dragon' making a comeback. They threw in names of opponents - Max Holloway, Tony Ferguson, and others - for the occasion. Some even suggested that he should fight at UFC 300 against Jim Miller.

#2 Michael Chandler nearly confirms Conor McGregor's UFC return

The return of Conor McGregor has been shrouded in all sorts of uncertainties. But things have been hopeful of late. The Irishman has repeatedly hinted that he's finally returning to the UFC in December, despite there being no news of USADA clearing him.

A recent tweet by Michael Chandler, who's supposed to be McGregor's opponent, has further cemented the speculations.

'Iron' took to X, formerly Twitter, to dismiss the lack of faith fans and MMA media seem to have in McGregor.

"Nothing is more powerful than hearing a sense of commitment & passion from what the masses consider an uncommitted person. The fact of the matter is y’all read headlines & form an opinion. We are a different breed. Never underestimate the human spirit. Looking at you Mac."

He also posted pictures of training and hinted that he has started or preparing to start his fight camp.

#1 Eddie Hearn weighs in on Usyk vs. Dubois low blow

A low blow took the boxing world by storm since it possibly cost Daniel Dubois his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

In the fifth round of their heavyweight world title clash, a body shot from Dubois that landed near the abdomen sent Usyk to the ground. It was ruled a low blow by the officials and not counted as a finish.

After Usyk won the fight later via knockout, Dubois claimed he was 'cheated out' of a win.

The matter has divided the boxing community, with some claiming it was an illegal shot and others saying it was clean. Derek Chisora managed to find a racial bias angle amid all that as well.

Eddie Hearn, whose opinions are well-respected in the boxing world, has now weighed in on the matter. In an Instagram Q&A session with fans, Hearn revealed that he was leaning towards a 'low blow' verdict.

