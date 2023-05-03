The flyweight rivalry between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape is heating up.

Mokaev, the number twelve-ranked 125-pounder, has recently been feuding with Kape, ranked number nine. Throughout his three-fight win streak, ’Starboy' has struggled with his opponents pulling out for several reasons.

After Deiveson Figueiredo pulled out of their July 8 matchup, the 29-year-old UFC flyweight recently had this to say on Twitter:

“Today I was tested by USADA and everything is great for July 8 UFC 290”

"Today I was tested by USADA and everything is great for July 8 UFC 290"

It’s unclear if Mokaev and Kape are in talks to fight at UFC 290, but the 22-year-old also had a visit from USADA. He had this to say on Twitter:

“Got tested by USADA I’m clean, welcome anytime @usantidoping”

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

"Got tested by USADA I'm clean, welcome anytime @usantidoping"

Once Mokaev revealed he was tested by USADA, a fan commented on his post saying:

“Kape could not say the same”

In April 2022, Kape was pulled from a fight against Sumudaerji after testing positive for a steroid called Turnabol. Mokaev used the situation to insult ‘Starboy’ when responding to the fan above:

“Turinabol”

Manel Kape shuts down rising flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev’s claims that he skips leg days

The flyweight rivalry between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev has been brewing for several weeks. Mokaev has remained persistent in his attempts to land a fight against Kape by continuing to go after him on social media. Earlier this week, ‘Starboy’ posted this on Twitter:

“The speed the footwork will determine my victory July 8th. If those hands remain low, I'll knock him down easily”

"The speed the footwork will determine my victory July 8th.

If those hands remain low, I'll knock him down easily"

Mokaev commented on the post by saying:

“Don’t miss legs day”

Mokaev’s insults seem to be aggravating Kape. ‘Starboy’ had this to say when responding to the 22-year-old’s comment:

“No kid I don’t miss the leg, this was on cutting weight process… The weight I carry in the squats, believe me, you have no life. but good one. Also Just remember that my third leg is bigger and thicker than your two legs together…”

マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape @ManelKape

"No kid I don't miss the leg, this was on cutting weight process… The weight I carry in the squats, believe me, you have no life. but good one. Also Just remember that my third leg is bigger and thicker than your two legs together…"

Kape last fought in December 2022, defeating David Dvorak to advance his UFC record to 3-2. Meanwhile, Mokaev is coming off a win against Jafel Filho on March 18, extending his promotional record to 4-0. It’ll be intriguing to see if the two rising flyweight contenders match up for sometime later this year.

