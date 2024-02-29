Ryan Garcia and 4 other boxers who challenged UFC fighters to a fight

UFC fighters and boxers occupy different niches in the combat sports world. One camp fights under a freer rule set inside a caged octagon, while the other competes inside a squared circle bordered by ropes. Yet, that hasn't stopped both camps from calling out the other.

Historically, the belief has been that MMA fighters are superior to boxers. In a street fight, mixed martial artists rule supreme. And as MMA fights are as close to sanctioned street fights as one can get, boxers are often invited to prove their mettle in the cage. Few accept, but many bark.

Others, however, have outright challenged MMA fighters. Specifically, some have challenged UFC fighters, whether it's to a fight that actually ends up coming to fruition or never actually sees the light of day.

#5. Jake Paul calls out former UFC lightweight/welterweight Nate Diaz

At some point, Jake Paul's detractors will have to accept him as a professional boxer. He has the license, the record, and even a win over another pugilist in Andre August. Despite his current goal of capturing a world boxing championship, he was also interested in an MMA fight not long ago. After all, he is a PFL fighter now.

Expand Tweet

After dropping and outboxing former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' issued a challenge; he wanted to fight the Stockton legend in an MMA bout. Unfortunately, the bout was never fully on the table, as Diaz refused to compete in a fight under the PFL banner, deeming it a minor league promotion.

Thus, the MMA bout that many have yearned to watch, given the near-certainty of a Diaz win via submission, was nothing more than a pipe dream.

#4. Tyson Fury calls out two UFC heavyweight champions

Tyson Fury is more than confident. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion thinks himself 'The Baddest Man on the Planet,' a title once afforded to heavyweight boxing champions but is now commonly used for the UFC heavyweight champion.

To prove himself deserving, he once called out Cain Velasquez during his heavyweight championship reign. However, the fight never came to fruition. Then, years later, after catching wind of Joe Rogan stating that Jon Jones would beat him in a fight, 'The Gypsy King' disputed the suggestion, calling Jones out.

"Tell Dana White to bring Velasquez to me, and I'll knock him into next week."

Check out Tyson Fury calling out Cain Velasquez:

Expand Tweet

However, upon Jones' response, Fury quickly clarified that he would not take part in an MMA fight and that any fight would have to be under boxing rules, which put the entire discussion to rest.

#3. Deontay Wilder calls out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Prior to his boxing match with Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou was in desperate search of an opponent. That seemed to emerge in the form of heavyweight boxing's most feared knockout artist, Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' expressed a willingness to fight Ngannou in both boxing and MMA.

This led to significant intrigue in the fight world, but neither bout ended up transpiring despite supposed negotiations taking place. Ngannou went on to box Fury, and Wilder has since suffered his third professional boxing loss in a recent match with Joseph Parker.

Expand Tweet

Wilder had even appeared on a PFL broadcast amid talk of a possible MMA fight with the former UFC heavyweight champion. But now, 'The Predator' is set to face Anthony Joshua, after which he is expected to take on Renan Ferreira in the PFL. 'The Bronze Bomber,' meanwhile, remains directionless.

#2. James Toney calls out former UFC two-division champion Randy Couture

James Toney didn't technically challenge Randy Couture for a fight. Instead, he harassed UFC CEO (then president) Dana White in pursuit of a fight, hoping to prove boxing's superiority in all settings. He was thereafter scheduled to fight Couture, a former two-division UFC champion.

The bout was quick, lasting three minutes, with Toney unable to land a single punch before getting submitted by an arm-triangle choke. It was afterward, however, that he called Couture out, labeling his foe a coward for retiring and not honoring an apparent agreement to have a second fight in boxing.

Expand Tweet

It remains the only MMA bout of Toney's career, despite his insistence at the post-fight interview that he would pursue more. Now, at 55 years old, he will likely never fight in any combat sport ever again.

#1. Ryan Garcia calls out reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has recently made waves for challenging Sean O'Malley, the current UFC bantamweight champion, to a fight. He dismissed a boxing match, claiming it would be too easy. Instead, he promised to defeat 'Sugar' in MMA, and easily at that.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, his statement was ridiculed, especially in light of him touting his wrestling pedigree due to supposedly winning a scuffle with his security guard, who he claimed was a wrestler. He called on Dana White to make the fight, which prompted O'Malley to respond that he would annihilate Garcia in an MMA fight.

While there is no news on whether the promotion will consider putting such a fight together, it is one that deserves more than a thought.