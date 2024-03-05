Ryan Garcia is feuding with a UFC fighter in the middle of an alleged social media breakdown. Meanwhile, a fan finds out Laura Sanko was an MMA fighter not that long ago.

Catch up with the world of combat sports with Sportskeeda MMA.

Ryan Garcia in war of words with ex-UFC champion

Sean Stricklan often has opinions on a myriad of topics. Among them is Ryan Garcia and his recent social media posts.

The boxer's online activities have made many concerned for his mental health. His ex-wife Andrea Celina has also said that Garcia is not doing fine. In a video uploaded on X, he revealed that he has lost access to his Instagram account, where the questionable activities were taking place, and he does not have his phone either.

Strickland weighed in on the matter and blasted Garcia for having a "mental breakdown on social media". Retorting, 'KingRy' criticized him for his violent sparring session with Sneako and joked about him getting emotional on Theo Von's podcast.

Check out the interaction below:

Strickland challenged Garcia to sort out their differences in a fight, as he often does.

Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua's grand exit plan

Speaking with Seconds Out, Eddie Hearn shed some light on Anthony Joshua's plans after the Francis Ngannou fight. The veteran promoter said:

"When I look at AJ's career, I would say ... between four and six or seven fights left and all he wants to do now is he wants to beat Ngannou, he wants to beat Tyson Fury, you know.

"May even try and avenge the (Oleksandr) Usyk fight, maybe fight Deontay (Wilder)."

Joshua holds a record of 27 wins, including 24 knockouts. He has lost two decisions and got knocked out only once, against Andy Ruiz Jr. He's facing the former UFC heavyweight champion on Mar. 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Laura Sanko puts a fan in their place

Laura Sanko often posts videos of sparring and grappling sessions on social media.

Under a recent such upload by the UFC analyst, one fan asked her if she ever competed in the sport and took a shot at her appearance, calling her "just a pretty face".

Sanko reminded the fan that she did, in fact, fight "a long time ago" but is now past those aspirations.

Read the interaction here.

Before joining the UFC as a presenter, Sanko competed in five amateur bouts, losing one and winning four. Her sole professional fight was in May 2013 against Cassie Robb, which she won via rear-naked choke.