"I think I can beat all these guys" - Sean Brady complimentary of Khamzat Chimaev, believes the two will meet in the future

Sean Brady is a fast rising 15-0 fighter on a five fight win streak in the UFC. Unfortunately, he's not getting the same kind of hype as another undefeated welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev.

Asked about Chimaev during a Morning Kombat interview, Brady had nothing but positive things to say about 'Borz.' He said:

"I seen a lot of people giving Khamzat s--- because he had a hard fight [against Gilbert Burns]. People thought Khamzat was going to go in there and shoot lasers out of his eyes. He's a human. Yeah, he's very good and he mauled a couple of guys that aren't that good in skill, but Gilbert, I knew that wasn't going to happen, go down like that ... Khazmat looked great, to go in there No. 11, to be the No. 2 guy, that's a big jump and he looked great."

All that being said, Brady still thinks he'll win a fight against Chimaev when the two inevitably meet at the top of the 170-pound division. Brady said:

"Khamzat's beating most of the guys in the division. Not me. I think I can beat all these guys and we're going to go [up] until we meet each other, and it's definitely going to happen."

Watch Sean Brady's interview with Morning Kombat below:

Sean Brady's last fight was a less than spectacular win over Michael Chiesa in November 2021 that saw him ride out a decision with his superior wrestling ability. Brady blamed that performance on a broken nose which he suffered in one of the first exchanges of the fight.

Now ranked at No. 9 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, he's waiting for the UFC to offer him an opponent in the top ten so he can keep moving towards his goal of being champion.

Sean Brady calls out the welterweight top ten for ducking him

It can be difficult for dangerous prospects to secure fights in the UFC, doubly so if they only want to fight up the rankings. That's why Sean Brady is now six months removed from his last bout and still without his next opponent lined up.

Brady took to Twitter to signal his displeasure with the lack of opponents stepping up to fight him, writing:

"The last guy I beat was ranked #6. Everyone in the top 10 knows me, and they don’t say my name. That’s the truth. Top10 let’s get this division moving let’s go!"

It's a regular problem for fighters that have just broken into the top ten: they only want to fight opponents ranked above them, and they don't understand why those fighters refuse to face an opponent ranked below them.

Considering Sean Brady's GSP-calibre wrestling skills, it's no surprise few are excited to face him. He did get one response to his call out, though, from Dustin Poirier.

