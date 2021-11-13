5 fighters who can prove to be a threat to Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman continued his explosive reign as the UFC welterweight champion and after the results at UFC 268, many are wondering who is next. The champion recently took Colby Covington to a unanimous decision defeat and earned a fifth consecutive title defense. Made bigger by the fact it was inside the famed Madison Square Garden venue.

With notable victories against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Leon Edwards, many are coming to the realization that Kamaru Usman is lapping welterweight. Dominance, which has likely not been seen since the era of Georges St-Pierre. The division is now under a new threat of terror known as 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

As the current No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster and an impeccable takedown defense to boot, who could usurp the crown and take control of the welterweight division? Take a look at five fighters who could prove to be a threat to Kamaru Usman and his reign over 170-pounds.

5. Vicente Luque

With a four-fight winning streak intact, Vicente Luque was almost the backup fighter for the UFC 268 main event between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. However, after missing weight by over two pounds, 'The Silent Assassin' failed to make the championship weight.

Regardless of the weight mishap, if given the appropriate amount of time to prepare, surely Vicente Luque poses a serious danger to Kamaru Usman. Luque is a born-finisher. Out of his twenty-one wins, Luque has only needed the judge's determination on one occasion. With eleven knockouts and nine submission victories, Luque is dangerous.

In fact, the only time Kamaru Usman has tasted defeat was due to a rear naked choke submission early in his career. While compiling his recent streak of wins, the Brazilian managed to snatch the neck of former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ended the fight with a D'Arce choke.

The 29-year-old underlined his finishing potential in his most recent outing against Michael Chiesa. Known for his grappling prowess, many thought pre-fight that if anyone were to score a submission it would be Chiesa. Vicente Luque proved his submission game is on another level. With two consecutive submission finishes, Vicente Luque presents a credible threat to Kamaru Usman and his title.

