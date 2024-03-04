Sean O'Malley wants to replicate a legendary UFC storyline with a fighter who he believes is a future star. Elsewhere, Israel Adesanya reveals he had a boxing offer.

Sean O'Malley wants a rerun of Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC beef

Sean O'Malley believes Umar Nurmagomedov is not a star yet but will be one soon. When he does, 'Sugar' plans on milking the legacy of the historic Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC beef, owing to Umar being Khabib's cousin and O'Malley being an Irish-origin surname.

O'Malley told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that if the storyline pans out, he would like to fight Nurmagomedov at some point in the future.

"Umar is a potential superstar... He has the last name Nurmagomedov. He is Russian. He has potential because of that... and he comes from that gym and Khabib be in his corner, O'Malley Irish, it's there, there is something there. If he can become a star with that, that is a fight I want too."

Israel Adesanya reveals the boxing offer he recently received

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, Israel Adesanya revealed that he received a boxing offer but turned it down as the compensation he expected was not met.

However, he did not reveal the name of the person who contacted him and it was beeped out in the footage.

In the video, Adesanya is seen sharing the development with Anthony Joshua during the Day of Reckoning fight week. The Brit asks the former UFC middleweight champion if he was to follow Francis Ngannou's footsteps and transition to boxing.

Adesanya said:

"Bro! You know who hit me up? **** 'My brother. You ever thought about going in the boxing ring?' I was like 'I already did!'"

'The Last Stylebender' amassed a boxing record of 5-1 before he came over to the UFC.

He added:

"The money is too much for them to get me back. I just feel like I have already done that, and right now the UFC is looking after me pretty well. But, I know what you mean. There’s a number, but I don’t think these guys are willing to pay it."

Heavyweight boxing match ends in a bizarre disqualification

MMA veteran Marcin Sianos made his professional boxing debut last Saturday in Koszalin, Poland, at Rocky Boxing Night. He went up against undefeated (9-0) boxer Artur Bizewski.

The debutant almost pulled off a dramatic upset win when he rocked Bizewski with a flurry of punches in the second round, but then fumbled the opportunity by seizing a double-leg takedown and pummelling down on his rival from a mount position. While it would have been an excellent move in MMA, it is quite illegal in boxing.

Sianos later apologized for the incident in an elaborate Instagram post.

He said [Translated from Polish via Google]:

"My deepest apologies for my unsportsmanliness in the ring... there is no explanation for this, it is reprehensible and I clearly deserved disqualification... But I personally think that victory by disqualifying your opponent is not something to be proud of. I do not consider myself a loser, nor Artur Bizewski a winner."

Sianos was escorted to safety after he was disqualified as angry fans stormed the ring.