"He can get knocked out and die" - Sean O'Malley raises concerns over Evander Holyfield's boxing return 

Sean O'Malley believes Evander Holyfield is too old to be making a return to boxing. 'Sugar' thinks the legend is putting himself in danger by facing Vitor Belfort this weekend.

Holyfield's comeback was finalized after former six-division champion Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 a week before his bout with Belfort. 'The Real Deal' decided to step in for 'The Golden Boy' at short notice.

This will be Evander Holyfield's first professional boxing bout in 10 years. The 58-year-old is 14 years older than Vitor Belfort, who is inexperienced when it comes to entering the squared circle.

The event, organized by Triller, is titled 'Legends II'. It was moved to The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It was originally scheduled to be held in De La Hoya's hometown of Los Angeles. However, the California State Athletic Commission didn't approve Holyfield as the replacement.

Amid all this drama, in a chat with his friend and coach Tim Welch on their own YouTube show, Sean O'Malley spoke about how Vitor Belfort has an advantage over Evander Holyfield.

"How old is Evander? He is 58! Dude, he can get knocked out and die. Because Vitor is jacked. I wonder if Vitor is like 'damn it, I don't want to beat his a*s'. That's crazy!" Said Sean O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley speak about the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight on TimboSugarShow below:

Evander Holyfield was an undisputed champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. Vitor Belfort, meanwhile, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. Their bout this weekend will be contested at heavyweight.

Sean O'Malley last fought at UFC 264

Sean O'Malley was last seen in action at UFC 264 in July. He defeated Kris Moutinho by TKO, winning the $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus in the process.

Cody Garbrandt, Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz and Rob Font. Sean O'Malley called them all out in his post fight interview. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/KtsoGPVKRI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

O'Malley was offered a bout with No.8-ranked bantamweight contender and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. However, he turned it down due to the high tax rates in New York. His coach Tim Welch also has a grappling tournament scheduled for the same date as the Madison Square Garden pay-per-view.

Also Read

Marlon Vera, the only fighter to beat Sean O'Malley to date, stepped in to challenge Edgar at UFC 268 instead. Meanwhile, O'Malley is targeting UFC 269 in December as his return date.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard