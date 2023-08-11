Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Sean O'Malley's comments about MMA managers, the latest UFC cuts, and more.

#3. Sean O'Malley accuses MMA managers of stealing money from fighters

Sean O'Malley has been vocal against the unscrupulous actions of MMA managers for a while now. Since announcing self-management in July last year, he has accused managers of taking massive commissions from fighters' paychecks and even cuts from UFC bonuses without compensating the same with efforts.

He also posted a cryptic tweet recently, saying "MMA managers are so bad," and asking the fans to stay tuned for more.

In a recent interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, O'Malley revealed that he's planning on exposing a certain manager and 'hurt' their business.

"I'm waiting to release it the right way. I think it'll be a big deal, it will be massive and it will hurt someone's business and rightfully so... But MMA managers are so bad, it's horrible, it is embarrassing. You know, they are stealing money from fighters."

Although O'Malley has not taken any names, it is possible that the management he's aiming at is his previous association Vayner Sports. The UFC star also slammed Lloyd Pierson of the company for speaking disrespectfully about Geoff Neal after the latter's pull-out from the Ian Garry fight.

#2. UFC cuts ties with 3 more fighters

The UFC has released three more fighters from their roster. This time, Tyson Nam, Charles Rosa, and Mandy Bohm were the ones to go.

Nam was on a two-fight skid, having lost to Bruno Silva via technical submission and Azat Maksum via split decision this year. Charles Rosa lost 4 of his last 5 fights, the latest being against Nathaniel Wood last year.

Mandy Bohm, surprisingly, was coming off a win when she was shown the door. After dropping two decisions, she bounced back against Ji Yeon Kim with a split technical decision in May. Seems like that was not enough for the UFC to keep her.

News of the cuts was revealed on UFC Roster Watch's Twitter account.

#1. Andrew Tate documentary to air on BBC Three

Andrew Tate is among the most controversial, polarizing, and at the same time, intriguing characters of the current world. Despite holding ideals and opinions not too starkly different than many other right-wing podcasters and influencers, he has managed to soar to the absolute epoch of popularity, to the point where he has become a brand in himself.

His arrest in Romania for organized crime, rape, and human trafficking further added fuel to the fire of his fame.

A team of investigative journalists are now releasing a documentary on his rise based on a four-year probe into his life.

The documentary, titled Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World? will air on BBC Three.

“For the first time, audiences will see the inner circle behind Andrew Tate, exposing those helping to craft him into a global figurehead, exploring the ideologies and end goal of Tate and his circle, and revealing how his global network has left potentially hundreds of victims in its wake,” a press release reads. [H/t Variety]

The film is the brainchild of reporter Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin, who claim to have spent four years looking into Tate's inner circle and are ready to unveil his global network, which "spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims."