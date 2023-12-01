Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Conor McGregor welcoming a new member to the family, Sean Strickland's latest shocker of a tweet, and more.

#3. Sean Strickland's tweet exposes UFC pay

The UFC has been taking a lot of heat for years now regarding fighter pay. Several former as well as current fighters have expressed discontent about the pay structure of the promotion. It has been a topic of raging discussion in the MMA community.

Sean Strickland, who is known for being cut-throat about his opinions, recently made a backhanded comment about the same. In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"I did a post for Roobet and it made me laugh because I made more money in a 60 second post than I did my first UFC fight lmao........"

Expand Tweet

Roobet is a crypto-based online casino and gambling portal that some UFC fighters are associated with.

Strickland reportedly made $16,000 for his UFC debut - $8,000 to show and $8,000 to win - which is the base pay for many newcomers. Now that he's a champion, he makes much more than that and also receives a percentage of PPV sales.

#2. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin become parents for the fourth time

Conor McGregor and fiancee Dee Devlin welcomed their fourth child on Thursday.

The Irishman posted a picture with Devlin on Instagram the day before, where he announced that they were preparing for childbirth the next day. It was followed by a series of post-birth pictures with Devlin and the newborn baby boy.

He wrote:

"Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero."

The couple has three more kids together - two sons, Conor Jr. and Rian, and a daughter, Croia.

#1. Mike Tyson may have to pay $450,000 for beating up man on plane

Mike Tyson had a violent altercation with a fan on an airplane in 2022, where he punched the man in the face after being harassed by him for a while.

According to TMZ, Melin Townsend - the man in question - has now demanded $450,000 as a pre-litigation settlement demand to not sue. His attorney, Jake Jondle, said that his client has been dealing with several injuries since the attack, including a concussion, cervical radiculopathy, and impaired vision.

He said:

"Not only is the evidence clear that Mr. Tyson committed the intentional torts of assault and battery, but he also acted recklessly and negligently. Additionally, Mr. Tyson admitted on national television to attacking Mr. Townsend and never once claimed a legal justification for his actions, such as self-defense."

Tyson's legal team, meanwhile, has dismissed the demand as a "shakedown attempt" and said that no such payment will be made. The boxer has previously expressed regret about the matter.

Watch the video of the altercation here: