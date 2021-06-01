Should we take a fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley seriously?

Watching a fight produces an intense reaction from all humans - even if it is only Jake Paul. So it's easy to understand why so many of us are fans of professional combat sports. While civilization may have only started forming around 6,000 years ago, fighting has been a constant part of human existence for hundreds of thousands of years - it is in our DNA.

Fans of professional boxing and MMA frequently pay good money to see the best athletes compete against each other, and it would be logical to assume that the price itself is based on skill level - the more skilled the fighters are, the higher the price will be. However, this is not always the case.

Jake Paul is not the first celebrity to risk pain for money

From reality TV shows like Survivor and Fear Factor, to popular TV shows like Jackass and even the more controversial Bumfights, viewers will pay to watch any celebrity in pain. It should be no surprise that watching popular figures fighting, such as YouTubers, for example, excites us and stimulates our hypothalamus - the fighting part of the brain.

On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather, arguably the best boxer of all time, will face YouTuber Logan Paul in a boxing match scheduled for eight rounds. Although officially classed as an exhibition fight, this will be perceived as Logan Paul’s second professional fight - the first was a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Understandably, many fight fans have questioned the legitimacy of the bout, but Logan’s brother Jake, who recently knocked out MMA fighter Ben Askren, is now scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley.

Should we take this fight seriously? Let's look at the arguments for and against.

Why Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley should be taken seriously

A fight is a fight. While there are many reservations fight fans have about Jake Paul’s bout with Ben Askren, the fact remains that Paul knocked out a professional MMA fighter in the first round.

Unlike his brother Logan, Jake Paul has not only won a professional boxing match, but he is currently on a three-fight win streak. While the naysayers may doubt the level of opposition, Paul has impressed every time.

Even if he hasn’t dazzled the average fight fan until now, surely a win against Tyron Woodley would solidify his status as a legitimate contender?

Unlike Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley has the pedigree of an elite striker with seven knockouts to his name, and he is also a former UFC welterweight champion. Just because Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak doesn’t mean he is not capable of annihilating Jake Paul with one punch - this alone makes the fight a tantalizing prospect.

Why Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley should not be taken seriously

The definition of pointlessness in the 21st century may just be a fight containing the word "YouTuber" in the headline.

Money talks and Woodley may be looking for one big post-UFC payday. While no one would begrudge him for that, his credibility will be zero if he does not win this fight within 60 seconds. There is a draw to that, but more of the 'Bumfights' vibe than "skilled combat."

The bout is a circus freak show that does not command any respect whatsoever.

