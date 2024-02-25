Should the UFC book Ilia Topuria to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega? Exploring the possibilities

Brian Ortega is fresh off a redeeming win over former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodríguez at UFC Mexico. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria is the newly minted UFC featherweight champion, having flattened Alexander Volkanovski with a jaw-dropping knockout at UFC 298.

Ahead of 'T-City's' bout with 'El Pantera,' there was much at stake, especially with a new champion at the helm. A potential crack at Topuria in Spain awaited the winner. After a disastrous round one, Ortega rallied in the subsequent rounds to dominate the proceedings with his wrestling and grappling.

In round three, he submitted Rodríguez with an arm-triangle choke to justify his spot in the top four of the featherweight division. Now, the UFC must strike while the iron is hot and grant Ortega a title shot. There is no other option.

Brian Ortega is in the best position to face Ilia Topuria

The only sensible challengers for Ilia Topuria as the new featherweight champion are in the top five. No one outside that elite class should even dream of facing the Spaniard. So why Brian Ortega over everyone else? First, there is Alexander Volkanovski, who is absolutely deserving of an immediate title rematch.

Unfortunately, 'The Great' is coming off two back-to-back knockout losses over the span of just four months. He is in absolutely no condition to be fighting again any time soon and is in need of extended rest to allow his brain time to recover. But it is likely his chin will never be the same again.

With Volkanovski, who is ranked at #1, out of the picture, the next sensible choice would be Max Holloway. Unfortunately, the Hawaiian star is already scheduled to face Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at UFC 300. Win or lose, he will almost certainly emerge from the bout a battered and injured mess.

His striking style lends itself to standup wars, and his poor defensive habits make him hard to hit. Given that his opponent is someone as heavy-handed as Gaethje, it isn't impossible that Holloway, who has been through several wars, may very well suffer his first-ever knockout loss.

Even if he doesn't, there is a strong likelihood that he will be in no condition to fight any time soon afterward. Then there is Yair Rodríguez, who is just coming off a loss to Ortega himself and is on a two-fight losing streak, having been finished by both Ortega and Volkanovski. He is in no position to fight for the title.

There is Movsar Evloev, however, he is in a position similar to Belal Muhammad. He is on a long unbeaten streak, and in fact, he is undefeated. Unfortunately, despite having been a finisher outside of the UFC, he has failed to finish a single opponent in seven consecutive wins in the promotion.

Furthermore, his most recent two wins over Arnold Allen and Diego Lopes haven't impressed many. Some feel that the Englishman had done enough to emerge victorious, especially due to the controversy surrounding the legality of the knee that Allen, which Evloev felt was illegal.

Meanwhile, Lopes dazzled fans with his losing effort against Evloev, specifically since he gave such a good account of himself while stepping in on short notice. The Russian's wins have even been dismissed by Dana White himself, who decried his most recent win as boring.

So it is highly unlikely that he will get a title shot, despite his history with Topuria. Ortega, therefore, is the best choice.

Brian Ortega is guaranteed entertainment, among other things

Brian Ortega has never had a boring fight. Part of that is due to his poor defensive habits, as he doesn't move his head off the center line, which renders him easy to counter whenever he comes forward, which he always does. However, he is supernaturally tough, so he is in his opponent's face at all times.

Regrettably, he is the perfect showcase opponent for Ilia Topuria if the promotion is interested in building him up as a star, which they appear keen to do, given their interest in hosting a pay-per-view in the new champion's home country of Spain. There is no opponent better for that than Ortega.

Topuria's striking is tailor-made for an opponent who comes forward and doesn't move his head off the center line. Furthermore, the amount of hype that 'El Matador' will generate if he manages to knock Ortega out would be tremendous, as he'd be the first fighter to do so when everyone else has failed.

Additionally, Ortega's takedowns and the overall grappling game shouldn't trouble the Spaniard, who has managed to neutralize far better wrestlers and out-grapple fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenoms like Ryan Hall and Bryce Mitchell. It is clear that 'T-City' will likely never win a title in a division as deep as featherweight

His skill set is too flawed. But he presents the most interesting option for Topuria's first title defense, especially if the UFC is intent on using him as a showcase. There is also a narrative the promotion could follow, given Ortega's vow to mow down every contender until Topuria has no choice but to fight him.

If Ortega loses, then Topuria's reign as a champion would be legitimized by a title defense. But if he wins, then it would be one of the most shocking upsets of the year and put Ortega in prime position to headline a pay-per-view in Mexico alongside Alexa Grasso if she is still the women's flyweight queen by then.