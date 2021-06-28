'He fought like an MMA fighter' - Stephen Thompson breaks down the legendary Muhammad Ali's fighting style

Stephen Thompson has provided an interesting insight into how he views the fighting style of the great Muhammad Ali.

It’s well known in the present day that Muhammad Ali is highly regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation - and also one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Alas, despite that reputation, many newer fans have yet to go back and really watch the way he fought to see what made him special.

The wise words of Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson runs a YouTube channel which is why fans are able to dive deep into his brain these days. Beyond that, he’s also an incredibly intelligent man who has been there and done it all in combat spots.

As such, we should all take what he says about Ali very seriously.

“Muhammad Ali, they talk about how he wasn’t just a boxer, he was a martial artist. The way he moved, he fought like a karate fighter. It was so new back then, it was so different. He wasn’t just a boxer, and I mean, boxing is a martial art. The way he was doing it, it was like Shaolin-y, Karate-ish, kung fu-ish," Thompson explained.

Ali’s legacy in this sport, and in society as a whole, will continue to inspire the masses for many generations to come - and it seems as if that’s what he did for Stephen Thompson too.

'Wonderboy' is set to return to the octagon on July 10 when he takes on Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. If he’s able to come away with a win in that fight, there’s a very good chance he could be in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title. If not, a number one contender fight against Leon Edwards could potentially be on the cards instead.

Mixed martial arts is such an unbelievably unpredictable sport that expecting the unexpected should probably always be at the forefront of our minds as fans. So for all those doubting Stephen Thompson's ability to go all the way and win the belt, perhaps think again.

