Terrance McKinney is shocked that Tyson Fury believes he can beat Jon Jones in a street fight.

During episode #1960 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator told fellow comedian Andrew Schulz that Jones would easily take out Fury if they were locked in a room. Several weeks later, ‘The Gypsy King’ has now heard the quote and responded with an expletive-filled rant on Instagram:

“I am the baddest man on the planet. I heard Joe Rogan say something about me. I’ve been off all social media, so I didn’t reply to the little p*ssy, the little f*ckin m*dget, bald-headed m*dget. I heard him say that Jon Jones would f*ck me up if we went into a room together. I don’t think so… Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f*cking problem.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… ‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/otSpJhzSQR

Fury’s reaction to Rogan’s comments has surprised a lot of people. McKinney had this to say on Twitter about the situation:

“Tyson Fury thinks he can win a fight against Jon Jones? UFC Jon Jones? Our Jon Jones? Or is there another JJ, maybe he works at fedex? That would make more sense.”

The argument about boxers vs. MMA fighters in a street fight has been ongoing for decades. Those who support the boxers in the hypothetical situation, like Fury, believe their distance control and punching powers would get the job done. Meanwhile, MMA supporters are confident that boxers would get taken down due to their lack of grappling skills, making their striking skills useless.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Tyson Fury thinks he can win a fight against Jon Jones? UFC Jon Jones? Our Jon Jones? Or is there another JJ, maybe he works at fedex? That would make more sense. Tyson Fury thinks he can win a fight against Jon Jones? UFC Jon Jones? Our Jon Jones? Or is there another JJ, maybe he works at fedex? That would make more sense.

Tyson Fury claims boxing has ‘gone to a load of sh*t’ since he last fought

Tyson Fury last fought in December 2022, defeating Derek Chisora with a tenth-round knockout inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Since then, the WBC heavyweight champion has been connected to rumors of a highly-anticipated boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight championship status, which hasn’t materialized.

In the same setting as his Joe Rogan rant, Fury had this to say during a video posted on Instagram:

“Since I’ve been away from boxing, boxing has gone to a load of sh*t, absolute sh*t. I’ve gotta give everybody in the country something to look forward to, a proper f*cking event.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Tyson Fury. He continues to call out Usyk, but the heavyweight champions can’t seem to get on the same page. Only time will tell what’s next for ‘The Gypsy King.’

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury calling for Frank Warren to get him a fight in July/August on Instagram today as he says boxing has "gone to s***" since he last fought… Tyson Fury calling for Frank Warren to get him a fight in July/August on Instagram today as he says boxing has "gone to s***" since he last fought…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/8Q7bim4we3

Poll : 0 votes