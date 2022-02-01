Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury will happen, wants UFC to join 'The Predator' - "That's happening" 

Brendan Schaub is confident we'll see Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fight in the future.

While nobody really knows exactly what the next few months are going to hold for Francis Ngannou, it definitely seems as if the possibility of him leaving the UFC is a real one.

The heavyweight champion has had a series of disagreements with UFC president Dana White. Now that he's also out through injury, questions continue to circulate over his next move.

One idea that's been floated around is 'The Predator' transitioning over to professional boxing in order to fight Tyson Fury. Both men seem interested and as per Schaub, he thinks there's a decent chance of it happening.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

“My hope for them is they figure it out with the UFC and the UFC realizes what they have and they make it right and they’re in cahoots with him [Ngannou] when he fights Tyson Fury, because that’s happening. That is happening. I guarantee my last bottom dollar, that fight will happen. But I want it to happen with the UFC - I want them to be partners, because there’s no better marketing machine than the UFC. Nobody does it better than the UFC. I hope it happens.”

Catch the full episode below:

When could we see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

The nature of Francis Ngannou's contract situation with the UFC means it's pretty unlikely we'll see this fight take place in 2022, with Ngannou likely fighting in MMA again before any boxing move. Alternatively, he may just wait until the end of the year when his contract expires.

Fury is set to go head-to-head with Dillian Whyte after weeks and weeks of uncertainty surrounding who was going to get the shot. Beyond that, a tussle with either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk - depending on who wins their proposed rematch - could also be on the cards.

Also Read Article Continues below

If this is going to go from dream to reality, Fury and Ngannou may need to wait until 2023; provided they're both able to keep on winning.

Edited by Harvey Leonard