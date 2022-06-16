Janet Todd's 3 best performances in ONE Championship 

Janet Todd’s ONE Championship career may have started on a sour note, but she climbed back up and ultimately ruled the roost to become the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Todd is already one of the most technical fighters in ONE Championship and she’s looking to add to her legacy when she takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event is set to go down on July 22 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The American fighter has been nothing short of brilliant since losing to Stamp Fairtex in her debut fight. Going on a blistering six-fight winning streak, Todd cemented her place as one of the best strikers in the world.

A tactical striker, Todd uses her tremendous ring work to methodically break down her opponents and slowly pull them into fighting in her tempo.

From capturing her first world title to knocking people out, we look at the best performances of ‘JT’ inside the circle.

#3. Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad (Muay Thai)

Janet Todd has three finishes to her name in ONE Championship. One of those stoppages was her body-kick knockout of Anne Line Hogstad at ONE on TNT II in April 2021.

Carefully implementing her game plan against the Norwegian striker, Todd was at her usual methodical pace for much of the three-round fight.

Todd used the circle to her advantage, moving around Hogstad to find her angles to attack and at the same time evade whatever offense that may come at her.

The early part of the second round saw Todd put on a masterclass in counter striking with cracking combinations that landed immediately after Hogstad threw her own strikes. It was later in that middle round that Todd upped her offense as she hunted down Hogstad in the final minute of the period.

It was in the third round, though, that Todd put a stop to the fight. Right after she caught Hogstad’s right high kick, Todd countered with a cracking body kick, immediately folding Hogstad.

#2. Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (Muay Thai)

Janet Todd was slowly building her reputation in ONE Championship when she took on Ekaterina Vandaryeva in October 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

With two straight wins under her belt, Todd welcomed Vandaryeva into the promotion in a match that displayed the full extent of ‘JT’s’ technical capabilities.

Despite being four inches shorter than Vandaryeva, the 5-foot-3 Todd dictated the match and pulled the taller Belarusian into fighting at her own pace.

Todd was unafraid to cut the distance against Vandaryeva tagging the taller fighter’s face with a flurry of hooks whenever she closed the gap.

The Boxing Works fighter, however, wasn’t reckless in her striking. Whenever Vandaryeva tried to land a desperation strike, Todd would wisely duck under and get into a clinch to land her knee strikes.

As the second round drew to less than a minute, Todd threw a left jab to set up a cracking right roundhouse kick that instantly felled Vandaryeva.

#1. Janet Todd vs. Stamp Fairtex (kickboxing)

This was the war of all wars for Janet Todd’s career.

After her disappointing debut at ONE Championship, Todd avenged that loss to Stamp Fairtex to become the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Todd was riding a three-fight winning streak when she challenged Stamp for the kickboxing title in February 2020 and she looked incomparable to when she first matched up against the Thai superstar.

While she’d been utilizing a methodical approach in her previous fights, Todd went the other route in her second title challenge against Stamp.

Todd was in hunting mode the moment the opening bell rang connecting with cracking hooks and straights that broke through Stamp’s defense.

It’s always rare to see Stamp play to her opponent's game plan, but Todd did just that. ‘JT’ dictated the proceedings early in the fight, landing vicious combinations that kept Stamp at bay.

Stamp eventually found her rhythm in the later rounds, but that didn’t mean Todd lost her aggression. Todd was able to weather the Thai superstar’s offense in the final two rounds and ultimately claimed the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title via split decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far