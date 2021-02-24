'The blueprint is out' - Bas Rutten has a solution for Conor McGregor's leg stance problem

MMA color commentator and former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten believes that Conor McGregor could solve his low kick problems with a simple adjustment to the stance during his fights.

The MMA expert, who retired in an unbeaten run of 22 matches, became the UFC heavyweight champion in 1999 when he defeated Kevin Randleman at UFC 20.

Speaking to the YouTube channel 'The Schmo,' Rutten examined the recent popularity of low kicks in the UFC - Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier in particular.

According to the analyst, the solution relies on an uncomplicated modification of his legs' position.

"Conor McGregor needs to adapt to a little bit more of a square stance. That is what I would do. He has to put his legs a little closer to each other because then it's easier to move forward and backward and to the sides, of course, as well," Rutten explained.

"But against a guy with low kicks, and now especially, because the blueprint is out now, right? Now everybody knows, 'Oh, you are fighting Conor McGregor, so it is going to be low kicks.' So, McGregor is going to adapt, and he's going to change his style, but he needs to step more square," he added.

Rutten further refined the analysis by detailing how switching the stance to a "square" would prevent low kicks from the adversary:

"If you stand really square like I stand, a wide-open stance like Mike Tyson, Ramon Dekkers like those guys, you know, it's very hard to get low kicks, because you can simply... you only have to lift your leg laterally, and that's it. You don't have to turn it in and then lift the leg. You are going to be way too late."

Poirier blasts Mcgregor with another calf kick and Conor finally starts to retreat to the center of the octagon. Poirier chases him down and lands another clean low kick. Conor starts to pressure Poirier, desperate for a finish, but eats another kick right before the bell #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/nk8RC9gXMQ — McBeamers MMA (@PAYDAY2K) January 25, 2021

Conor McGregor suffered the third loss of his career at UFC 257 last January.

Most MMA analysts attributed the loss to the well-connected low kicks that his opponent, Dustin Poirier, unleashed to his right calf throughout the second round, which hindered his movement.

Bas Rutten explains what could have happened to Conor McGregor's leg

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Speaking to "The Schmo," Bas Rutten explained what the result of Dustin Poirier's low kicks to Conor McGregor's right calf could have been if the Irishman was negligent to the threat.

"The thing is, for calf kicks, that you can't check them because if you check them, that means you're lifting your leg, and when you lift your leg, your muscle is relaxed. You don't want to get kicked at that moment [because] that's when you break a bone, not the shin bone but the fibula. You have to watch out for that, but once you incapacitate the leg, well, the fight is over," Rutten said.