Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Dana White's stance on Bud Light sponsorship, Conor McGregor declaring a "war" for Ireland, and more.

#3 The UFC never got back to Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier was among the lightweights who were contacted by the UFC to step in against Islam Makhachev after Charles Oliveira had to pull out of UFC 294 due to an injury.

He accepted the fight but never got a call back from the promotion. They eventually decided to go with Alexander Volkanovski, as he already shared a history with the Dagestani.

'The Diamond' told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour that he was prepared for the fight as his weight had been "crazy low" for the last few months.

"They offered me the fight on 10, 11 days' notice... I accepted it... I accepted, waited 24 hours then I started hitting up Hunter [Campbell], hitting up my management like, 'Hey, I haven't heard anything dude, it's been 24 hours, what's going on?' So, I guess they told me they would have an answer for me in 24 hours because I guess they offered it to Volkanovski and they were waiting on his confirmation."

#2 Dana White takes a strong stance on Bud Light sponsorship

The UFC recently entered into a multi-year, multi-million dollar sponsorship with Bud Light amid the controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney. The beer juggernaut and its parent company Anheuser-Busch found themselves at the receiving end of public backlash and even boycott threats for collaborating with transgender influencer and activist, Myulvaney.

However, Dana White is paying no heed to fan sentiment as always.

During an appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the UFC CEO stood his ground on his decision to pair up with the beverage brand:

"They went after Anheuser-Busch for being woke and doing what they did... 65,000 Americans are employed by Anheuser-Busch and a lot of them are vets [military veterans] - that alone should be enough reason. Number two they spend almost a billion dollars a year with US farmers. That should be a fu*king reason you do it."

He went on to list a few more reasons why Bud Light deserved to be aligned with the world's largest MMA promotion.

#1 Conor McGregor says Ireland is at war

Conor McGregor says his home country, Ireland, is at war.

In a recent tweet, the Irishman said:

"Do not let any Irish property be [taken] over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It's a war."

In another, he wrote:

"Ireland, we are at war."

The Emerald Isle is not currently engaged in actual military warfare at the moment, but it is more of an internal issue that McGregor is referring to here.

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, recently encouraged immigrants to register and exercise their voting rights in the upcoming elections. Even though allowing non-residents to participate in voting is a law in the Irish constitution dating back to 1985, Conor McGregor has an issue with it.

In a previous tweet, he also spoke out against the murder of Ashling Murphy by an illegal immigrant. Fans seemed to be in support of McGregor in this matter, both from Ireland and other parts of the world.