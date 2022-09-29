Gregory Rodrigues and 4 of the worst cuts in UFC history

The UFC is not only home to most of the greatest fighters in the world, but the promotion also hosts most of the best fights in all of combat sports. The entertainment value of these matchups stems from multiple variables. At times, an entertaining and flashy chess match will ensue due to the sheer breadth of skills possessed by both UFC fighters involved.

Other times, a bout will be entertaining due to the willingness shown by the fighters involved to meet in the center of the octagon and trade blows. Often-times, these bouts are bloody and graphic. This can lead to truly graphic injuries that either change the complexion of a fight or end the bout entirely. A well-known example of such a situation was the end of Nate Diaz's matchup against Jorge Masvidal.

The Stockton legend later sustained a deep cut that led to the cageside doctor concluding that Diaz was unfit to continue the bout. This list covers cuts even worse than what fans saw Nate Diaz suffer at UFC 244. So without further pomp and circumstance, these are 5 of the worst cuts in UFC history.

#5. Robbie Lawler, UFC 189

While the days of Robbie Lawler as the undisputed welterweight champion have long been over, it is not forgotten. Seven years ago 'Ruthless' defended his title against Rory MacDonald in one of the greatest fights in MMA history. The bout was a rematch of their first affair 2 years ago, which Lawler won.

While their first meeting ended in a split-decision win, their second encounter was a more brutal clash. The two men were bloodied and bruised by the end of round 4. In the 5th round, MacDonald's broken nose was too injured for him to continue after absorbing another punch from Lawler. 'The Red King' collapsed and 'Ruthless' was awarded a TKO win.

After the bout, as Robbie Lawler celebrated, UFC President Dana White comically implored the welterweight great to stop talking as a graphic cut split his upper lip gaping wide.

#4. Diego Sanchez, UFC 107

Years ago, Diego Sanchez crossed swords with the then reigning lightweight champion B.J. Penn in a thrilling matchup between two top tier 155'ers of the era. While most fans today remember 'The Nightmare' for his bizarre past with former coach Joshua Fabia, back in 2009 he was an elite fighter on a 4-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, B.J. Penn was the defending lightweight champion. When a bout between the two men was announced, 'The Prodigy' and 'The Nightmare' were thought to be mutual guarantees for an action-packed fight. When the two finally clashed, Penn was completely dominant.

'The Prodigy' dropped and wobbled his foe while defending every single takedown that Sanchez shot. Finally, in the 5th round, Sanchez's toughness could carry him no further.

A head kick cleaved a massive deep cut above Sanchez's brow. Additionally, 'The Nightmare's' bottom lip was torn open, causing the cageside doctor to call off the fight.

#3. Alistair Overeem, UFC on ESPN 7

Alistair Overeem is one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history. Despite the immense success he's enjoyed, a UFC title has eluded him throughout his entire career. 'The Demolition Man' managed to capture heavyweight titles in Strikeforce and DREAM and came close to UFC gold.

In one of his last fights under the UFC banner, the Dutch destroyer faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik. With a 2-fight win streak under his belt, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion was hoping to earn another title fight after his initial failure against the then reigning heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

His only obstacle was Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The two men crossed paths and Overeem seemed en route to a comfortable unanimous decision win after controlling the first two rounds of the bout.

However, in the closing seconds of the 3rd round, the Surinamese fighter burst his foe's upper lip apart with a leaping right hook. Overeem was knocked unconscious and Rozenstruik was declared victorious with 4 seconds left.

The cut on the Dutchman's lip was unlike anything ever seen and can be viewed in this image. It was wider and more graphic than the one Robbie Lawler suffered in his rematch against Rory MacDonald. The horrific injury left the meatiest parts of Alistair Overeem's internal lip structure fully exposed.

#2. Marvin Eastman, UFC 43

Marvin Eastman had the misfortune of making his UFC debut against Vitor Belfort. The Brazilian was a former UFC heavyweight tournament champion with a win over the legendary Wanderlei Silva. Alas, Marvin Eastman was not as accomplished or as experienced.

The bout earned Vitor Belfort a title fight against Randy Couture after 'The Phenom' brutalized Marvin Eastman in the 1st round. Within a minute of the bout's start, Belfort smashed his knee into Eastman's face, splitting his forehead open with one of the largest cuts in MMA history.

The cut was so large, as seen here, that Eastman looked like he had been hit by an ax instead of a knee. With no choice, the cageside physician declared 'The Beastman' unfit to continue the bout. Vitor Belfort's subsequent matchup was for the light heavyweight title, which he captured. Meanwhile, Marvin Eastman next fought at KOTC 32.

#1. Gregory Rodrigues, UFC Fight Night 210

Gregory Rodrigues is as tough as they come. Despite being an eight-time national Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, Gregory Rodrigues has a well-known love for striking. 'Robocop' possesses a stubborn unwillingness to lose and even punching power that once his opponents tire themselves out trying to finish him, serves him well.

The Brazilian grappler embarked on a new win streak this month by earning his second consecutive victory. He defeated Chidi Njokuani via TKO, but the win did not come easily. Gregory Rodrigues suffered one of the most horrific cuts in the promotion's history.

The cut ran so deep into the Brazilian's forehead that he jokingly described it as a third eyebrow. The wound was extremely graphic, revealing several internal layers of torn flesh and even a blood vessel in the left corner of the cut. The injury was so great that even Dana White shared an image of it on his social media accounts.

