"There was a little bit of madness" - Eddie Hearn recounts hilarious story of Conor McGregor's arrival at Anthony Joshua's fight

Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout company was one of the main sponsors of Anthony Joshua's fight with Robert Helenius last weekend. 'The Notorious' has been promoting his new stout company heavily online, and was present at Joshua's clash at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Following his knockout win over Helenius, Joshua was captured taking a swig of McGregor's Forged Irish Stout as he left the ring. 'The Notorious' appeared to in fine form on fight night, as he was involved in a number of viral moments, including a heated exchange with YouTuber KSI.

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport Ltd. and a leading boxing promotor, has now recounted the hilarious moment Conor McGregor arrived at Anthony Joshua's fight.

Hearn stated that as soon as he arrived at the arena, 'The Notorious' wanted to enter the ring, despite one of the boxers on the undercard being moments away from his ring walk.

Eddie Hearn recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he said this:

"They've all come in ring-side, front row, and they have security checking people. There was a little bit of madness. All in all, look, he brings massive eyeballs to the event. So the broadcast is happy. When [Conor McGregor] arrived, he's like, 'Come on, let's get in the ring!' And I'm like, 'What?' And Gerald Washington was about to ring walk, he was standing on the stage... And next thing you know he's in there, he's shadow boxing, hitting the canvas. But, what a character."

Michael Chandler details his experience coaching against Conor McGregor on TUF 31

Earlier this year Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 on The Ultimate Fighter.

With the show's finale airing last night, Chandler has now taken time to reflect on his experience coaching against 'The Notorious' on TUF 31.

'Iron' detailed the mind-games that Conor McGregor would employ, which on occasion led to tempers flaring and people needing to be separated.

Chandler recently appeared on the DC & RC show hosted by Daniel Cormier and former NFL player Ryan Clark. 'Iron' said this:

"The great thing about Conor, and I will give him some huge props here, is he would go three, four days of trying to be my friend, trying to be buddy-buddy, trying to be like ‘Hey man, it’s all business. You know, I’m the biggest guy in the sport. You’re on my show, but you’re a nice guy... And then all the sudden, he’d flip the script, and one day, he’d go completely nuts on me."

