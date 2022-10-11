“I don’t see why I don’t deserve a shot” - Tiffany Teo states her case for a clash with Angela Lee

Despite just one victory in the ONE atomweight division, Tiffany Teo believes that she is deserving of a shot at reigning queen Angela Lee.

Teo scored an impressive victory in her atomweight debut after many years towards the top of the women’s strawweight division. ‘No Chill’ stepped into the circle for her first foray at the lighter weight against ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat.

Returning after a lengthy layoff, Phogat was looking to get back into the win column after falling short in her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix final against No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex.

Unfortunately for Phogat, things did not go her way. A much bigger and stronger Tiffany Teo was able to dominate the contest, submitting the Indian in the very first round of their ONE 161 showdown.

Following the win, Teo let it be known she was coming for Angela Lee. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'No Chill' made her case for a world title opportunity.

“I beat the best BJJ player [Michelle Nicolini], best judoka [Ayaka Miura], best wrestler [Phogat], and best striker [Meng Bo] in the women's MMA division. Angela is 11-3, I am 11-2. Angela lost to Michelle and dodged all of us. She is 0-3 at strawweight over the past three years and contended for the strawweight title twice. I dominated in my atomweight debut. So I don’t see why I don’t deserve a shot at the atomweight title.”

Tiffany Teo was disappointed in Angela Lee’s loss to Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2

Tiffany Teo was present at the Singapore Indoor Stadium when Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan squared off in an epic trilogy bout in the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner.

While ‘No Chill’ was rooting for Xiong in the long-awaited matchup, she knew that the best-case scenario for herself was to see Angela Lee become a two-division world champion.

“I was rooting for her. I love 'Panda', she’s a super respectful athlete. Honestly, if we weren’t fighting each other, I think we will probably [be a good] fit [as friends]. But it’s just we’re on different teams. I was hoping the best-case scenario for me was if Angela wins and I’m the top contender in strawweight, then it makes sense for that match to happen. I was at the stadium, I was ready to call her out if that happened.”

Lee’s loss leaves Tiffany Teo likely needing another win inside the division before world title consideration.

There’s always the possibility of Xiong Jing Nan choosing to challenge for the atomweight title once again, giving fans a fourth meeting between the two cross-division rivals.

While fans would likely welcome a quadrilogy between Lee and Xiong, it would also hold up the atomweight division and its long line of potential contenders.

