Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan remain hugely controversial figures.

Currently, the brothers are under house arrest in their adopted country of Romania, following their arrest in late 2022 for various alleged crimes including rape and human trafficking.

This week has seen ‘Top G’ make the news for the wrong reasons again, as he took to Twitter to show himself apparently driving a car, an act which would be breaking the terms of his house arrest.

There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford.



There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford.

Girl in the passenger seat is playing the same 6 songs on repeat, taking selfies and has no idea where… It's Passenger Princess season.

However, another piece of news to emerge this week seems to show a different side to the Tate brothers, shining a positive light on their activities.

In a reply to a tweet from Tristan Tate, a Twitter user decided to ask the brothers for help after his father’s boxing gym was recently broken into. The tweet contained a link to a GoFundMe page attempting to raise a total of £4500 for the cause.

He’s trained young kids to box for 25 years and I know this is something you endorse so thought you may want to help out 🏼



I know you've been helping a lot of people recently. My dads boxing club got broken into a couple of nights ago. He's trained young kids to box for 25 years and I know this is something you endorse so thought you may want to help out

Remarkably, it didn’t take Tristan long to respond. He donated £2,200, just under half of the amount being asked for and stated the following:

“Just covered most of what your dad needs. Wish him and all the young fighters the best of luck from me and @Cobratate.”

"Just covered most of what your dad needs. Wish him and all the young fighters the best of luck from me and @Cobratate."

The mention of his brother in this tweet suggests that Andrew Tate contributed to the donation too. This didn’t go amiss with the Twitter users who responded with praise for the brothers.

One fan, however, was not so impressed, hitting out at the Tate brothers for their alleged crimes instead.

Using money you earned by committing crimes to try and cleanse yourself is pretty transparent and won't sway a judge, you know, or any higher powers.

What did Andrew Tate and Khamzat Chimaev talk about?

Despite being a controversial figure, Andrew Tate seems to have plenty of support amongst a number of notable characters. One such character appears to be UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

This week saw ‘Borz’ post a short video clip to his Twitter showing a Facetime conversation between himself and ‘Top G’, with the two men clearly showing some mutual respect.

While Chimaev’s next bout in the octagon has yet to be officially scheduled, current rumours suggest he will be ready to return in October.

Interestingly, the video posted by Chimaev saw him ask Tate to be present for his next fight, an offer that ‘Top G’ appeared to accept.

Whether Tate can make it to Chimaev’s next fight probably depends on the outcome of his upcoming court case. Recently, his house arrest was extended until the end of May.

