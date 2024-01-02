Tyron Woodley's alleged 18+ leak breaks the internet; Jorge Masvidal teases UFC return; Alex Pereira's ex talks breakup: MMA News Roundup

Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Tyron Woodley's videotape, Alex Pereira's breakup and more.

#3. Ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley's alleged leaked tape leaves fans baffled

In a wild turn of events that almost no MMA fan saw coming, Tyron Woodley trended on X (formerly called Twitter) on the very first day of 2024 but not for his fighting prowess.

A previously recorded NSFW footage, allegedly featuring Woodley and an unnamed woman whose face isn't visible in the clip, surfaced on social media on Jan. 1 and immediately went viral. The video of the sexual encounter triggered waves of fan reactions at lightning speed.

Among combat sports personalities, UFC media personality Nina-Marie Daniele reacted with a brief clip of an old press conference, while Woodley's former opponent Jake Paul tweeted a cryptic reaction.

#2. Jorge Masvidal announces he's "unretired"

In another unexpected development on New Year's Day, Jorge Masvidal announced that he's going to come out of retirement with a simple, one-word tweet:

"Unretired."

Expand Tweet

It left fans wondering if he will be featured on the UFC 300 card. Many speculated a potential rematch with Nate Diaz, who has also been teasing an octagon comeback on social media.

Jake Paul tweeted a post about Masvidal boxing Nate Diaz but soon deleted it, which led many fans to believe that 'The Problem Child' has inside news about the ex-UFC star's next venture.

#1. Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend addresses breakup rumors

Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend Merle Christine cleared the air on the breakup rumors.

Despite recently being spotted in Paris together, Pereira and Christine unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their pictures together from their respective accounts. That has led fans to assume that the two have separated.

While the UFC fighter chose to remain silent on the matter, Christine recently opened up to address the rumors. She took to share her side of the story on her private Instagram account, which was later shared by MMA Hype News.

Christine said:

"It seems like all these comments and rumors are not stopping, so I think it's important to make a little statement. Sometimes in life, a relationship doesn’t work, and people decide to take two different ways.

"And I think it’s something everybody has to respect, and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people. I would appreciate it if people would stop to comment and put some rumors on the internet. Most of it is not true, and I wish Alex all the best and a lot of success in his career."

Watch Christine's comments below: