UFC 262 Live Stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC Fight Tonight Live?

No. 3-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira will take on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in a lightweight title fight at UFC 262 this weekend.

A packed Toyoto Center arena in Houston, Texas, will witness the beginning of a new era in the UFC's lightweight division as the belt is set to change hands for the first time since Khabib Nurmagomedov won it in April 2018.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler pay-per-view cost

The five-fight pay-per-view main card of UFC 262 will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT in the United States.

Access to the event can be purchased on the same platform for $69.99 if you are already a subscriber of ESPN+.

In case you do not have a subscription, you can purchase the UFC bundle for $89.98 and get pay-per-view access to UFC 262 as well as a whole year's ESPN+ subscription. With this offer, you will be able to save nearly 30-40 percent on an ESPN+ subscription, which usually costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year.

The prelims of UFC 262 will simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ as usual. You will not need to pay anything extra as long as you have access to the channels or you are subscribed to the streaming platform.

In the United Kingdom and India, UFC 262 will not be telecast or streamed as a pay-per-view event.

In the UK, anyone who has access to BT Sport 1 channel or BT Sport app and website will be able to watch the preliminary card and main card action of UFC 262.

In India, the main card of UFC 262 will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. Viewers can stream the event on Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription.

