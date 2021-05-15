UFC Fight Tonight: Which television channel can you watch UFC 262 on?

UFC is returning to Houston, Texas with a stacked pay-per-view card this weekend. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Toyota Center in Houston will host an epic lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler with the vacant lightweight belt on the line.

When a new champion is crowned on Saturday night, the title will change hands for the first time since April of 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov won it at UFC 223 beating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

The empty LW throne awaits...🏆



But who will take it?



[ #UFC262 | Tomorrow LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/EYcvjCHR5s ] pic.twitter.com/5IbwmxgyhP — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2021

In the co-main event, former interim 155-lbs champion Tony Ferguson will take on Beneil Dariush in a lightweight contest. All the fighters involved in the main and co-main event have successfully made weight for UFC 262 at Friday's weigh-ins.

Also Read: UFC 262 weigh-in results: Which fighters missed weight and did any bouts get canceled?

Where can you watch UFC 262 on television?

The following are the broadcast details for watching UFC 262 for US, UK, and Indian audiences.

The UFC 262 early prelims can be watched on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Also Read: What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 15, 2021)?

USA

The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ as a pay-per-view, which you will need to purchase for $69.99. The preliminary card of the event will simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC events in the UK. Viewers can tune in to BT Sport 1 for all the action from the UFC 262 preliminary card and main card. The event will simulcast on the BT Sport app and website as well, all of which can be accessed with a monthly pass.

India

Only the main card of UFC 262 will be broadcast live for the Indian audience. If you live in India, you can watch the five-fight main card go down live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).

The channels can be accessed with a local cable connection or DTH. Indians can also stream UFC 262 live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium connection.

Also Read: UFC Predictions: UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Predictions